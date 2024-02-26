Genetic Testing Markets Accelerate: Comprehensive Global Analysis and Forecasts Revealed for 2023-2027 - The Emergence of Precision Medicine in Health Management

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing Markets. Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Products and Users with Executive and Consultant Guides 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A groundbreaking research publication focused on global genetic testing markets has been added to our spectrum of industry analyses. This comprehensive dossier offers a deep dive into the expanding frontiers of genetic testing technologies, product developments, applications, and users—an area experiencing an unprecedented growth trajectory.

As the nexus between genomics and healthcare continues to bolster the development of tailored therapeutic interventions, this report evaluates the exciting opportunities and potential pitfalls that lie ahead. With a spotlight on the integration of predictive diagnostics, pharmacogenomic testing, and direct-to-consumer offerings, the analysis dissects the nuances of technological advancements that redefine our approach to health and disease.

The Emergence of Precision Medicine in Health Management

The inclusion of genetic nuances in medicinal efficacy underscores a new era in drug prescription and administration. Genetic-based therapies that cater to specific genetic profiles are not just a possibility, but a present reality shaping the landscape of treatment protocols across the globe.

Granular Market Insights Across Regions and Sectors

This report’s robust breakdown encompasses detailed analysis for key countries and regions, spotlighting growth dynamics in various segments of genetic testing. The insights provided reflect the nuances of regional market expansions and the diverse portfolio of tests that encompass both existing applications and emerging frontiers.

Forward-Looking Sector Analysis



This multi-faceted report is designed to arm stakeholders with pertinent data for strategic decision-making:

In-depth understanding of market growth expectations over a five-year forecast period

Expertise-driven insights into the burgeoning field of genetic testing, with applications spanning from preventative health diagnostics to advanced therapeutic interventions

Identification of growth opportunities, alongside a prudent examination of industry challenges

With this latest addition to our research cache, stakeholders can navigate the complex landscape of genetic testing markets with authoritative knowledge and a forward-looking perspective.

The dynamic data encompassed within this publication provides a comprehensive compass for informed investment decisions and thoughtful valuation practices, making it an indispensable resource for industry professionals looking to steer their organizations through the flourishing terrain of genetic testing.

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

The Aging Effect

Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

Fertility Practice Growth drives market

Direct to Consumer begins to break out

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

Wellness has a downside

Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

Traditional Automation and Centralization

The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

PCR Takes Command

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

NGS Impact on Pricing

Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

Shifting Role of Diagnostics

