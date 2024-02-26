Global Paternity & Relationship Testing Services Market Forecast to Skyrocket by 2027 with Advances in Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paternity & Relationship Testing Services. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Discover the dynamic growth poised to reshape the Paternity & Relationship Testing Services industry from 2023 to 2027. With a comprehensive new research publication now featured on our website, industry professionals can gain critical insights into the burgeoning market trends and technological advancements that are transforming the landscape of genetic testing services.
The Shift to Genetic Testing in Everyday Life
As genetic testing transitions from clinical applications to everyday consumer use, the market is experiencing unprecedented expansion. Offering in-depth analysis, the report explores diverse market segments such as paternity, maternity, grandparent, and sibling testing, as well as emerging areas like infidelity testing. This reflects a broader societal shift towards recognizing the importance of definitive genetic relationships across various contexts.
Direct-to-Consumer as a Primary Market Driver
One of the key insights highlighted is the surge in demand for legally recognized relationship testing fueled by direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits. Such tests have not only garnered massive public interest but also triggered a ripple effect across the marketplace, tapping into non-traditional demands and creating new opportunities for suppliers.
Understanding Market Opportunities and Challenges
The research elucidates the intricacies of this complex industry, comprehensively equipping management teams with the necessary knowledge pertaining to both the innovative technological landscape and the emerging market opportunities. The study provides a roadmap for stakeholders to strategically position themselves in the face of evolving consumer needs and regulatory frameworks.
Technological Evolution on the Horizon
With advancements in genetic technologies leaping from laboratory benches to desktop applications, the report underscores the need for industry players to stay ahead of the curve. Highlighting the market's technological trajectory, the publication emphasizes the rapid pace of innovation that stakeholders must navigate to remain competitive
Exploring High-growth Sectors and Regional Trends
- Detailed forecasts spotlight the high-growth sectors within the relationship testing market, offering a granular view of where the industry is headed.
- Analyses of regional trends provide a geographical lens through which to assess market development, pinpointing areas of rapid expansion and identifying untapped potential.
- Strategic insights into the competitive landscape assist businesses in identifying both opportunities and pitfalls, ensuring informed decision-making and long-term success.
Market Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Instrumentation Supplier
- Chemical/Reagent Supplier
- Pathology Supplier
- Independent Clinical Laboratory
- Public National/regional Laboratory
- Hospital Laboratory
- Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
Relationship Testing
- Overview
- Legal Use - a special case
- Legal
- Private
- Rights and Responsibilities - a complex picture
- Forensic Usage
- Clinical Uses
- Familial and Discretionary Use
- Role of Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Services
- Immigration Use
Market Trends
Instrumentation, Automation & Diagnostic Trends
- Traditional Automation and Centralization
- The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- Bioinformatics Plays a Role
- PCR Takes Command
- Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
- NGS Impact on Pricing
- Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World
- Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
Factors Driving Growth
- Genetics Takes Center Stage
- Cultural Shifts - Changing Meaning of Family
- Media & Celebrity
- Ancestry - Changing Attitudes
Factors Limiting Growth
- Increased Competition Lowers Price
- Lower Costs
- Values Shifting
- DTC Competition
Companies Mentioned
- AlphaBiolabs
- Bureau Veritas
- Canadian DNA Services
- Easy DNA
- Eurofins Scientific
- Gene by Gene, Ltd.
- Genex Diagnostics
- Intelligenetics
- Invitae Corporation
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- Quest Diagnostics
- Verogen
