Global Paternity & Relationship Testing Services Market Forecast to Skyrocket by 2027 with Advances in Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paternity & Relationship Testing Services. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the dynamic growth poised to reshape the Paternity & Relationship Testing Services industry from 2023 to 2027. With a comprehensive new research publication now featured on our website, industry professionals can gain critical insights into the burgeoning market trends and technological advancements that are transforming the landscape of genetic testing services.

The Shift to Genetic Testing in Everyday Life

As genetic testing transitions from clinical applications to everyday consumer use, the market is experiencing unprecedented expansion. Offering in-depth analysis, the report explores diverse market segments such as paternity, maternity, grandparent, and sibling testing, as well as emerging areas like infidelity testing. This reflects a broader societal shift towards recognizing the importance of definitive genetic relationships across various contexts.

Direct-to-Consumer as a Primary Market Driver

One of the key insights highlighted is the surge in demand for legally recognized relationship testing fueled by direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits. Such tests have not only garnered massive public interest but also triggered a ripple effect across the marketplace, tapping into non-traditional demands and creating new opportunities for suppliers.

Understanding Market Opportunities and Challenges

The research elucidates the intricacies of this complex industry, comprehensively equipping management teams with the necessary knowledge pertaining to both the innovative technological landscape and the emerging market opportunities. The study provides a roadmap for stakeholders to strategically position themselves in the face of evolving consumer needs and regulatory frameworks.

Technological Evolution on the Horizon

With advancements in genetic technologies leaping from laboratory benches to desktop applications, the report underscores the need for industry players to stay ahead of the curve. Highlighting the market's technological trajectory, the publication emphasizes the rapid pace of innovation that stakeholders must navigate to remain competitive

Exploring High-growth Sectors and Regional Trends

Detailed forecasts spotlight the high-growth sectors within the relationship testing market, offering a granular view of where the industry is headed.

Analyses of regional trends provide a geographical lens through which to assess market development, pinpointing areas of rapid expansion and identifying untapped potential.

Strategic insights into the competitive landscape assist businesses in identifying both opportunities and pitfalls, ensuring informed decision-making and long-term success.

Market Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Chemical/Reagent Supplier

Pathology Supplier

Independent Clinical Laboratory

Public National/regional Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

Audit Body

Certification Body

Relationship Testing

Overview

Legal Use - a special case

Legal

Private

Rights and Responsibilities - a complex picture

Forensic Usage

Clinical Uses

Familial and Discretionary Use

Role of Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Services

Immigration Use

Market Trends

Instrumentation, Automation & Diagnostic Trends

Traditional Automation and Centralization

The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

PCR Takes Command

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

NGS Impact on Pricing

Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

Factors Driving Growth

Genetics Takes Center Stage

Cultural Shifts - Changing Meaning of Family

Media & Celebrity

Ancestry - Changing Attitudes

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Values Shifting

DTC Competition

Companies Mentioned

AlphaBiolabs

Bureau Veritas

Canadian DNA Services

Easy DNA

Eurofins Scientific

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genex Diagnostics

Intelligenetics

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

Quest Diagnostics

Verogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wvgmz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.