RealManage Promotes Caitlin Traub to Division President, Colorado

Plano, TX, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is proud to announce the promotion of Caitlin Traub to Division President, Colorado. In her new role, Caitlin will spearhead all operations across the state of Colorado, overseeing both on-platform teams and acquisitions. She will also be instrumental in driving the company’s further growth in the area.

Caitlin brings over a decade of invaluable experience in community association management to her new position. She joined the RealManage team in the fall of 2022 as the Senior Vice President of Operations, where her focus on client and employee retention, coupled with her strategic growth initiatives, brought notable success.

Sharing her excitement about her new role, Caitlin stated, “I am excited and honored to be able to take on this role and to lead our amazing team members across Colorado. I look forward to nothing but success for our team here in this state and across the country.”

Caitlin holds several impressive industry designations, including the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), the Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®). She is also recognized for her expertise, having been selected as a speaker at the 2022 CAI National Conference.

Rolando Coronado, the Executive Vice President of Operations in RealManage’s West Markets, stated, “Caitlin has done an incredible job of bringing our acquisition operations together and building on our RealManage footprint in the Colorado market this past year. I know she will continue to succeed in her new role based on her leadership, years of industry experience, and the level of support she delivers to her teams.”

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

