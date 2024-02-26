Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 8

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 8

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,140,000195.1627222,485,530
19/02/2024120,000194.108323,292,996
20/02/2024120,000192.571323,108,556
21/02/2024110,000192.418821,166,068
22/02/202496,996191.876818,611,282
23/02/202499,996192.753519,274,579
Total accumulated over week 8546,992192.7880105,453,481
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,686,992194.3927327,939,011

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.20% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

