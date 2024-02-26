Company announcement no. 8 2024



























Group Communications

Holmens Kanal 2 – 12

DK-1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 56 95











26 February 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 8

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,140,000 195.1627 222,485,530 19/02/2024 120,000 194.1083 23,292,996 20/02/2024 120,000 192.5713 23,108,556 21/02/2024 110,000 192.4188 21,166,068 22/02/2024 96,996 191.8768 18,611,282 23/02/2024 99,996 192.7535 19,274,579 Total accumulated over week 8 546,992 192.7880 105,453,481 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,686,992 194.3927 327,939,011

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.20% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank





Attachments