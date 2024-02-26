|Company announcement no. 8 2024
|Group Communications
26 February 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 8
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 8:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,140,000
|195.1627
|222,485,530
|19/02/2024
|120,000
|194.1083
|23,292,996
|20/02/2024
|120,000
|192.5713
|23,108,556
|21/02/2024
|110,000
|192.4188
|21,166,068
|22/02/2024
|96,996
|191.8768
|18,611,282
|23/02/2024
|99,996
|192.7535
|19,274,579
|Total accumulated over week 8
|546,992
|192.7880
|105,453,481
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,686,992
|194.3927
|327,939,011
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.20% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
