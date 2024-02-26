Ferrofluid Market to Worth US$ 105.7 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ferrofluid market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 63 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.



Ferrofluids are a type of colloidal suspension solution that contains magnetic nanoparticles dispersed within a carrier liquid. The smaller particle size of ferrofluids provides them with excellent stability, which makes them ideal for use in biomedical applications. They are also used in the electronics and automobile industries as shock absorbers and vibration dampers. Due to the increasing demand for automobiles and biomedical products worldwide, the production of ferrofluids is also increasing globally.

Ferrofluids possess unique magnetically responsive properties that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare. Promising areas of application include targeted drug delivery, which uses external magnets to deliver drugs precisely to specific diseased tissues and minimize systemic side effects.

Ferrofluids can also enhance the visibility of specific organs or tissues in MRI scans, and magnetic nanoparticles can detect biomarkers for early diagnosis and disease monitoring. Ferrofluids can be used in surgical applications to reduce patient trauma and recovery times. Finally, they hold promise for non-invasive treatment options for cancer and neurological disorders.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 105.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ferrofluid market is projected to expand at 5.3% CAGR and reach US$ 105.7 million by the end of 2034.

The market expanded at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2023.

Magnetite (Fe 3 O 4 ) is projected to lead product sales by the end of the forecast period with a market share of 58.7%.

O ) is projected to lead product sales by the end of the forecast period with a market share of 58.7%. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6%, increasing from US$ 23 million in 2024 to US$ 40.6 million by the end of 2034.

“Rapid growth of the automotive industry, particularly with the emergence of EV technology in India to replace internal combustion engines, is a significant driver contributing to the increased production of oil-based ferrofluids. This growth is projected to bring in advancements in ferrofluid technology, particularly in terms of enhancing battery safety,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

LORD Corporation

FerroLabs

Liquids Research Limited

American Elements

Anncera LLC

M.F.Tech. Ltd.

Reade International Corporation

Magron Co. Limited

Ferro Olitek Pvt. Ltd.

Sure Fluids

Others

Market Development

Manufacturers are focusing on providing superior quality products and are committed to customer service excellence. Companies are looking to set up new production plants to meet growing product demand. Maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers and distributors to procure raw materials early is a key strategy being followed by ferrofluid producers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ferrofluid market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on particle size (small [10 to 100 nm], medium [100 to 200 nm], large [200 to 500 nm]), magnetic material (magnetite [Fe 3 O 4 ]-based, cobalt [Co]-based, manganese [Mn]-based, nickel [Ni]-based, composite [magnetite + cobalt/nickel]), application (seals & dampers, biomedical, transducers, analytical equipment, solenoids & sensors, aerospace, defense), and product type (oil-based, water-based, hydrocarbon-based, powder-based), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

