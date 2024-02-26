World Disinfection Robots Market Outlook to 2028: A $1.42 Billion Market by 2028, Registering CAGR of 31%

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfection Robots Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disinfection robot market is expected to grow from $0.28 Billion in 2022 to reach $1.42 Billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 31%.

The demand for mobile robots and their use in hospitals has increased due to significant demographic trends and decreased medical costs. For healthcare systems, automated systems are designed to handle laboratory samples, pharmacy medicines, bulk material, central supply, and transportation. By automating these supplies, operating efficiency increases, which allows workforce transfer to other activities or departments. Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) are gaining attention to fulfill such activities, improving workflow. Also, additional control interface features allow AGVs to navigate and signal lifts, navigate and activate through automatic doors, activate waste compactors, and deliver trolleys for cleaning and activating cart-washing systems.



The demand for disinfection robots has dramatically increased due to COVID-19. Most available disinfection robots have a petrol-driven gun and an electric chassis. As the on-site refueling of robots is neither convenient nor clean, the development of purely electric disinfection robots was proposed to better address the needs of affected areas. Utilizing a broad mix of experience and expertise, a team quickly initiated the development of a new type of robot. Such advancements can likely bring more opportunities in the disinfection robot market.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has been very active in reducing the incidence of HAIs in healthcare settings. WHO has been working with government bodies of various countries to spread awareness about preventive strategies to minimize the occurrence of HAIs.

Funding & Investments for Developing Disinfection Robots



The aggressive adoption of disinfection robots has increased demand and new large-scale investments worldwide, propelling the market. Across the board, such robots were deployed widely before the pandemic, followed by existing robotic platforms that can be adapted readily to address the most pressing current needs. Since existing platforms cater to the current demands, making investments will result in developing systems ready for future crises. Also, most companies are focusing on product line expansion to include disinfection robots integrating improved autonomous capabilities compared to existing products. Several companies are investing while supporting the robotic industry, providing greater control in shaping the future. Such investments mainly serve the pandemic response and post-pandemic recovery in various countries.



Adoption of Modern Disinfectant Technologies



Over recent years, there has been a growing consensus to improve the disinfection and cleaning of environmental surfaces in healthcare facilities. It has been proven in many epidemiological studies that careful disinfection and cleaning of environmental surfaces, daily and at the time of patient discharge, are essential elements of effective infection prevention programs in healthcare settings. With the incorporation of the latest innovative techniques in healthcare disinfectants, there is an improvement in the overall design, composition, and features offered by various products, thereby leading to an upsurge in demand among end-users.

Several manufacturers are engaged in the manufacturing of cleaning and odor removal products as well as EPA-registered disinfectants. With the expansion of such a portfolio of products, HCPs are receiving the best-in-class solutions to keep themselves and patients safe. Therefore, the broader availability of such advanced and effective disinfectants can be incorporated into disinfection robots, boosting the uptake of such products and propelling the market growth.

Europe accounted for a dominant position in the global disinfection robots market by contributing the highest revenue share. The growing number of HAIs, better access to healthcare disinfectants, awareness for maintaining safety against infectious diseases, high healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for automated devices in healthcare, and presence of several prominent market players are the primary factors contributing to the significant market share.

The rise in chronic diseases and COVID-19 patients, coupled with the growing need to create safe environments, is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Further, North America had the second-largest share in the global disinfection robots market in 2022. The presence of a vast patient population suffering from HAIs, the prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing need to maintain safe and hygienic conditions, government regulations to deploy disinfection services, and technological advancements are increasing the demand for disinfection robots in the region.

The global disinfection robots market is highly fragmented, with five major vendors dominating the market and a massive pool of emerging players and startups, boosting the market's growth.

The global industry is gaining attention due to the advent of COVID-19. In addition, several startups and emerging players offering disinfection robots are entering the market. These vendors exclusively offering disinfection robots are equipped with either a UV-C light system or disinfection spray system and sometimes both.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 399 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global

