US Wedding Management Market Outlook 2024-2029: Growing Popularity of Destination Weddings and Rising Awareness of Green Weddings

The US wedding management market was valued at $7.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $7.69 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 1.50% during the forecast period.

The US wedding management market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of destination weddings, rising awareness about green weddings, increasing demand for personalized weddings, growing demand for improving guest experience, growing popularity of online booking, growing popularity of full management service, rising number of weddings, the busy lifestyle of working people, and technology on the rise of wedding management. Destination weddings are becoming more popular among the millennial couples. Couples are spending more on such weddings to gain a memorable and unique experience. This will drive the demand for the wedding management market in the US during the forecast period.

Bustle Events, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, David Tutera Events, Easton Events, Grit & Grace Inc, Haute Fetes, Jennifer Matteo Event Planning, Jove Meyer, Laurie Arons Special Events, LUXE Atlanta Events, Mae&Co Creative, Michael Russo Events, Mindy Rice Events, Mindy Weiss Party Consultants, Orange Blossom Special Event, Oren Co, Rafanelli Events, ROQUE Events, Sacks Productions, and Simple Troy are the prominent vendors and have intense market penetration.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the wedding management market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of wedding management is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of US wedding management, including the US wedding management market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present wedding management market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.5% Regions Covered United States





Chapter - 1: Wedding Management Products Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

Chapter - 2: Wedding Management Products Market Segmentation Data

Budget Market Insights (2023-2029)

High

Medium

Low

Management Market Insights (2023-2029)

Full Management

Partial Management

Wedding Market Insights (2023-2029)

Traditional Wedding

Destination Wedding

Booking Market Insights (2023-2029)

Online Booking

Offline Booking

Chapter - 3: Wedding Management Products Market Prospects & Opportunities

Wedding Management Products Market Drivers

Wedding Management Products Market Trends

Wedding Management Products Market Constraints

Chapter - 4: Wedding Management Products Market Overview

Wedding Management Products - Competitive Landscape

Wedding Management Products - Key Players

Wedding Management Products - Key Company Profiles

Bustle Events

Colin Cowie Lifestyle

David Tutera Events

Easton Events

Grit & Grace Inc

Haute Fetes

Jennifer Matteo Event Planning

Jove Meyer

Laurie Arons Special Events

LUXE Atlanta Events

Mae&Co Creative

Michael Russo Events

Mindy Rice Events

Mindy Weiss Party Consultants

Orange Blossom Special Event

OREN CO

Rafanelli Events

ROQUE Events

Sacks Productions

Simple Troy

Alison Bryan Destinations

Alison Events

Ann Travis Events

Array Creative Design

Ashley Smith Events

Bash Please

Beth Helmstetter

Chanda Daniels

Coda's Events

Detailed Touch Events

Details Details

Details, Darling

Le Petite Prive

Lynden Lane Co.

Pearl Weddings

Shannon Leahy Events

Wild Heart Events

