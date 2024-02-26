Nanomedicine Market Research Report 2023 - Global Forecasts to 2028: Precision Medicine at the Nanoscale, The Future of Personalized Healthcare

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomedicine Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical application of nanotechnology is the focus of the interdisciplinary field of nanomedicine. Nanoscale materials and technologies for disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention are the subjects of this research. Nanoparticles, nanocarriers, and nanostructures enable targeted medication delivery, imaging, and diagnostics.

The fields of personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, and cancer treatment could all be completely transformed by nanomedicine. The nanomedicine market size is still developing, with ongoing research and development aimed at increasing nanomedicine products' efficacy, safety, and scalability.



The demand for better healthcare solutions, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in nanotechnology have all contributed to the significant expansion of the nanomedicine market growth in recent years. The market includes segments such as therapeutics, diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and drug delivery systems. The purpose of disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention entails the design, growth, development, and application of nanoscale materials and technologies.

Drives:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases:



The expanding field of nanomedicine offers potential solutions to the worldwide rise in chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are becoming more common as a result of urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and an aging population. Nanotechnology may be used by organizations and researchers to develop ground-breaking medicines that enhance the quality of life and management of chronic diseases. The World Health Organization predicts a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, making nanomedicine an essential component of improved health outcomes.



Advancements in nanotechnology:



New materials, devices, and processes with transformative potential in healthcare were developed thanks to nanoscale material modification. Dendrimers, nanoparticles, and liposomes improve medication delivery, enabling more targeted treatment and better outcomes. Biosensors and imaging agents at the nanoscale improve disease detection and monitoring, enabling earlier diagnosis. Nanomaterial progress can possibly change medical services by giving more exact treatments and precise diagnostics.



Enhanced diagnostics capabilities:



As nanotechnology advances, we can anticipate enhanced diagnostic capabilities, precision medicine, and healthcare delivery. Because of their high selectivity and sensitivity, nanoscale biosensors and probes make it possible to precisely monitor targeted compounds and early illness detection. Nanotechnology-based diagnostics are more sensitive to identifying infections, cancer biomarkers, and genetic mutations. In situations where resources are limited, portable and point-of-care diagnostic equipment enables continuous tracking and improved treatment outcomes, particularly for the early detection of diseases like cancer.



Growing aging population:



Nanomedicine and healthcare solutions are receiving more attention due to the aging population and rising global life expectancy. Nanomedicine offers personalized medication delivery, improved diagnostics, and regenerative medicine techniques to meet the healthcare needs of the elderly and enhance their quality of life as the prevalence of age-related diseases rises. Despite differences in market data, nanomedicine's overall impact on addressing the challenges posed by an aging population remains significant.



Government support and investments:



The business of nanomedicine thrives on government funding. World governments invest billions of dollars in research, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks because they see its potential. Innovation is boosted by these projects, which enhance academic, business, and healthcare collaboration. By 2028, the nanomedicine market growth is expected by $475 billion, highlighting the significance of government support.



The nanomedicine market is set to expand at a constant pace in the forecast period



The market for nanomedicine is segmented by technology, application, end-user, product, and geography. Technology is further segmented into machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and other AI technologies. The product is further segmented into nanoparticles, nanosensors, nanodevices, etc.



The United States is expected to have one of the significant growth in the nanomedicine market



Due to significant investments made by research facilities, pharmaceutical companies, and the government, the United States has a sizable nanomedicine market revenue share. The US nanomedicine industry faces difficulties like a lack of funding, financial constraints, and regulatory frameworks. To expand the nanomedicine industry, Latin American efforts are being made to establish collaborations, enhance research capability, and deal with regulatory issues. Due to significant investments in nanotechnology research and development, which have produced novel nanomedicine solutions, China and Japan are prominent participants in the sector.

Key Players in the Nanomedicine Market:

Abbott Laboratories: Nanomaterials, diagnostics, and medical equipment are the primary areas of focus at Abbott Laboratories.

Amgen Inc.: They centres around natural medications and are investigating nanomedicine for designated drug conveyance.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson: They investigate nanomedicine for antiviral medications and regenerative medicine.

GE Healthcare: They use nanotechnology to provide imaging and diagnostic solutions.

Merck and Co., Inc.: They reserve nanomedicine research for medicine conveyance and designated treatment.

Key Market Segment:

Application

Drug Delivery

Regenerative Medicine

Diagnostic Imaging

Cancer Treatment

Infectious Disease Treatment

Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Other AI Technologies

Product

Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles Therapeutics

Nanosensors

Nanodevices

End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes and Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Company Profiles

Nanobiotix

Microsoft Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

NVIDIA Corporation

Atomwise, Inc.

BenevolentAI

Exscientia Ltd.

Insilico Medicine

Cyclica Inc.

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

