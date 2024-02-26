Global Engineering Plastics Market Report 2024: Global Consumption of Engineering Plastics is Projected to Reach 34.3 Million Metric Tons by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2029

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Engineering Plastics market for the period 2019-2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.
The engineering plastics sector plays a pivotal role in various industries, spanning automotive, electronics, appliances, construction, healthcare, and more. Its robust growth is fueled by the relentless pursuit of high-performance materials that offer durability, versatility, and enhanced mechanical properties. Unlike commodity plastics, which are used for general purposes, engineering plastics are designed for specific applications that demand enhanced performance in challenging environments.
Global volume consumption of engineering plastics, estimated at 27.3 million metric tons in 2023, is projected to reach 34.3 million metric tons by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2029. Global volume demand for engineering plastics recovered sharply in 2021, from a slump of 3% YoY in 2020 due to reduction in demand from automotive & transportation applications amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic, and continued the momentum through 2023, albeit at a low pace amid slowdown in global economy specifically in the European region.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global market for Engineering Plastics is analyzed in this report with respect to plastic types, end-use applications, major geographic regions and key countries
- Market share analysis covered for Engineering Plastics based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period through 2029
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market for each end-use application along with pandemic influence, market constraints and growth drivers
- The production capacity analysis covered for each plastic type by region/country and major players; capacity expansions plans illustrated for all major plastic types by country, producer and plant through to 2028
- The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of Engineering that influence the market growth
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players
- The report includes 349 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table
- Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 101
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 433 companies
Report Outline
- The market for types of Engineering Plastics analyzed in this report including:
- Styrene Copolymers (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN))
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polyamides (PA6, PA66)
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
- Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Modified Polyphenylene Ether / Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO)
- The report analyzes the market for Engineering Plastics by end-use application comprising:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Appliances
- Consumer Goods
- Others (including medical, industrial and packaging among other smaller applications)
- Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|535
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|27.3 Million Metric Tons
|Forecasted Market Value by 2029
|34.3 Million Metric Tons
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market: Trends and Outlook
1.1.1 Engineering Plastics Market Growth Drivers
1.1.2 COVID-19 Pandemic and Inflation: Impact on Engineering Plastics Industry
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 What Are Engineering Plastics?
1.2.2 Classification of Engineering Thermoplastics
1.2.3 Types of Engineering Plastics and Their Applications
1.2.3.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
1.2.3.5 Polyoxymethylene (POM)
1.2.3.6 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.2.3.7 Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE)/ Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPO)
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Production Capacity
2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Production Capacity by Plastic Type
2.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
2.2.2 Polycarbonate (PC)
2.2.3 Polyamide (PA6, PA66)
2.2.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
2.2.5 Polyoxymethylene (POM)
2.2.6 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
2.2.7 Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) and Polyphenylene Ether (PPE)
2.3 Company Profiles
- 3A Composites Holding
- Advansix
- Aquafil
- Asahi Kasei
- Ascend Performance Materials
- BASF
- Bhansali Engineering Polymers
- Celanese
- Chang Chun Plastics
- CHIMEI
- China BlueChemical
- Covestro
- Delrin USA
- Denka
- Domo Chemicals Services NV
- EMS-CHEMIE
- Envalior
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Fujian Meizhouwan Chlor-Alkali Industry
- Ghaed Basir Petrochemical Products Company
- Global Polyacetal
- Grand Pacific Petrochemical
- Grodno Azot Khimvolokno Plant
- Grupa Azoty
- Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
- Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology
- Hangzhou Juheshun New Materials
- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical
- Henan Energy And Chemical Group
- Henan Pingmei Shenma Polycarbonate Material
- Highsun Holding Group
- Huafon Group
- INEOS Styrolution Group
- Invista
- IRPC
- Jam Petrochemical
- Jiangsu Heshili New Material
- Kazanorgsintez
- Keyuan Holding Group
- Khuzestan Petrochemical
- Kolon Plastics
- Korea Engineering Plastics
- Kuibyshevazot
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Kuraray
- LG Chem
- Liaoning Kingfa Advanced Materials
- Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical
- Lotte Chemical
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics
- NILIT
- North Huajin Chemical Industry Group
- Nurel
- Nylon Corporation of America
- Petrochemical Conversion Company
- Petrochina Company
- Plaskolite
- Polymeric Resources
- Polyplastics
- Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical
- Radici Partecipazioni
- Romira
- Rohm
- Sasa Polyester Sanayi
- Saudi Basic Industries
- Shandong Weijiao Holding Group
- Shandong Yulong Petrochemical
- Shenma Industrial
- Shinkong Synthetic Fibers
- Sichuan Zhonglan Guosu New Materials Technology
- Sinochem Holdings
- Sinolong New Materials
- Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
- Sipchem
- Styrenix Performance Materials
- Sumitomo Chemical Co
- Supreme Petrochem
- Tabriz Petrochemical
- Taita Chemical
- Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical
- Techno-UMG
- Teijin
- Tianjin Dagu Chemical
- Toray Industries
- Toyobo
- Trinseo
- UBE
- Unitika
- Versalis
- Wanhua Chemical Group
- Wuxi Xingsheng New Material Technology
- Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Sci.&Tech
- Yankuang Lunan Chemical
- Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical
- Yunnan Yuntianhua
- Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical
- Zig Sheng Industry
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Overview by Plastic Type
4.2 Global Engineering Plastics Market Overview by End-use Application
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. Engineering Plastics Manufacturers
2. Engineering Plastics Distributors and Independent Compounders
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8pyku
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment