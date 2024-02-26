Global Engineering Plastics Market Report 2024: Global Consumption of Engineering Plastics is Projected to Reach 34.3 Million Metric Tons by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2029

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Engineering Plastics market for the period 2019-2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

The engineering plastics sector plays a pivotal role in various industries, spanning automotive, electronics, appliances, construction, healthcare, and more. Its robust growth is fueled by the relentless pursuit of high-performance materials that offer durability, versatility, and enhanced mechanical properties. Unlike commodity plastics, which are used for general purposes, engineering plastics are designed for specific applications that demand enhanced performance in challenging environments.

Global volume consumption of engineering plastics, estimated at 27.3 million metric tons in 2023, is projected to reach 34.3 million metric tons by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2029. Global volume demand for engineering plastics recovered sharply in 2021, from a slump of 3% YoY in 2020 due to reduction in demand from automotive & transportation applications amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic, and continued the momentum through 2023, albeit at a low pace amid slowdown in global economy specifically in the European region.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global market for Engineering Plastics is analyzed in this report with respect to plastic types, end-use applications, major geographic regions and key countries

Market share analysis covered for Engineering Plastics based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period through 2029

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market for each end-use application along with pandemic influence, market constraints and growth drivers

The production capacity analysis covered for each plastic type by region/country and major players; capacity expansions plans illustrated for all major plastic types by country, producer and plant through to 2028

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of Engineering that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 349 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 101

The industry guide includes the contact details for 433 companies

Report Outline

The market for types of Engineering Plastics analyzed in this report including: Styrene Copolymers (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)) Polycarbonate (PC) Polyamides (PA6, PA66) Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Modified Polyphenylene Ether / Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO)

The report analyzes the market for Engineering Plastics by end-use application comprising: Automotive & Transportation Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Appliances Consumer Goods Others (including medical, industrial and packaging among other smaller applications)

Geographic Coverage North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Rest of World





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 535 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 27.3 Million Metric Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2029 34.3 Million Metric Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market: Trends and Outlook

1.1.1 Engineering Plastics Market Growth Drivers

1.1.2 COVID-19 Pandemic and Inflation: Impact on Engineering Plastics Industry

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 What Are Engineering Plastics?

1.2.2 Classification of Engineering Thermoplastics

1.2.3 Types of Engineering Plastics and Their Applications

1.2.3.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

1.2.3.5 Polyoxymethylene (POM)

1.2.3.6 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.3.7 Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE)/ Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPO)

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Production Capacity

2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Production Capacity by Plastic Type

2.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)

2.2.2 Polycarbonate (PC)

2.2.3 Polyamide (PA6, PA66)

2.2.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

2.2.5 Polyoxymethylene (POM)

2.2.6 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

2.2.7 Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) and Polyphenylene Ether (PPE)

2.3 Company Profiles

3A Composites Holding

Advansix

Aquafil

Asahi Kasei

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF

Bhansali Engineering Polymers

Celanese

Chang Chun Plastics

CHIMEI

China BlueChemical

Covestro

Delrin USA

Denka

Domo Chemicals Services NV

EMS-CHEMIE

Envalior

Formosa Plastics Group

Fujian Meizhouwan Chlor-Alkali Industry

Ghaed Basir Petrochemical Products Company

Global Polyacetal

Grand Pacific Petrochemical

Grodno Azot Khimvolokno Plant

Grupa Azoty

Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology

Hangzhou Juheshun New Materials

Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical

Henan Energy And Chemical Group

Henan Pingmei Shenma Polycarbonate Material

Highsun Holding Group

Huafon Group

INEOS Styrolution Group

Invista

IRPC

Jam Petrochemical

Jiangsu Heshili New Material

Kazanorgsintez

Keyuan Holding Group

Khuzestan Petrochemical

Kolon Plastics

Korea Engineering Plastics

Kuibyshevazot

Kumho Petrochemical

Kuraray

LG Chem

Liaoning Kingfa Advanced Materials

Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical

Lotte Chemical

LyondellBasell Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics

NILIT

North Huajin Chemical Industry Group

Nurel

Nylon Corporation of America

Petrochemical Conversion Company

Petrochina Company

Plaskolite

Polymeric Resources

Polyplastics

Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical

Radici Partecipazioni

Romira

Rohm

Sasa Polyester Sanayi

Saudi Basic Industries

Shandong Weijiao Holding Group

Shandong Yulong Petrochemical

Shenma Industrial

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

Sichuan Zhonglan Guosu New Materials Technology

Sinochem Holdings

Sinolong New Materials

Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Sipchem

Styrenix Performance Materials

Sumitomo Chemical Co

Supreme Petrochem

Tabriz Petrochemical

Taita Chemical

Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical

Techno-UMG

Teijin

Tianjin Dagu Chemical

Toray Industries

Toyobo

Trinseo

UBE

Unitika

Versalis

Wanhua Chemical Group

Wuxi Xingsheng New Material Technology

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Sci.&Tech

Yankuang Lunan Chemical

Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical

Zig Sheng Industry

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Overview by Plastic Type

4.2 Global Engineering Plastics Market Overview by End-use Application

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. Engineering Plastics Manufacturers

2. Engineering Plastics Distributors and Independent Compounders

