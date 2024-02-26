Finland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2024-2028: An $860 Million Market Opportunity with Insights Into 50+ Loyalty Program Trend KPIs

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$526 million in 2023 to reach US$859.4 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Databook Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Finland. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Finland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Finland

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Finland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument Driven
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Finland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Finland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Management Platform

Finland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Finland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

  • Software
  • Services

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Finland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages117
Forecast Period2024-2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$585.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$859.45 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.1%
Regions CoveredFinland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz39x4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Finnish Loyalty Programs Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Loyalty Schemes
                            
                            
                                Mobile in Retail
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data