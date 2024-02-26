Iceland Seafood International hf: 2023 results and investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its consolidated financial statement for the year 2023 after closing of markets on February 28th 2024. The same day at 4.30pm, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will be held at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic, participants to the online meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com. A link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence.



