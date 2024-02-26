Japan Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2024-2029 Featuring Facebook, YouTube, Line, Linktree, and Flip Fit - A Forecasted $24.6 Billion Market Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.2% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$15.11 billion in 2023 to reach US$24.63 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Databook Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Japan. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Japan Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Companies Mentioned

  • Facebook
  • YouTube
  • Line
  • Linktree
  • Flip Fit

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages70
Forecast Period2024-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$16.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$24.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.2%
Regions CoveredJapan

