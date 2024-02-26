Japan Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2024-2029 Featuring Facebook, YouTube, Line, Linktree, and Flip Fit - A Forecasted $24.6 Billion Market Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.2% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$15.11 billion in 2023 to reach US$24.63 billion by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Databook Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Japan. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Japan Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029
- Mobile
- Desktop
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
- Domestic
- Cross Border
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Japan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
