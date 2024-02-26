Europe's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2033: SAF Offtake Agreements Presents Business Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe sustainable aviation fuel market was valued at $96.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $18.23 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 58.03% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Due to the pressing need to lower greenhouse gas emissions and lessen the impact of aviation on climate change, the market for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has become an important and quickly expanding segment within the aviation industry. SAF, commonly referred to as biojet fuel, is produced using renewable energy sources, algae, and agricultural waste as sustainable feedstocks. It provides a competitive substitute for traditional jet fuel by cutting emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants to a great extent. Governments, airlines, and other industry players are putting more focus and capital into the SAF market as they work to meet their sustainability targets. The market for sustainable aviation fuel has enormous potential for innovation, teamwork, and good environmental impact. It has the ability to transform aviation and contribute to a more environmentally friendly future.







Market Drivers and Challenges



The projected growth in jet fuel consumption in Europe could lead to a substantial increase in the demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This heightened demand would place additional pressure on the deployment of SAF production capacity within Europe.



The growth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is constrained by a few factors, such as the maximum pace of deployment that refers to the rate at which SAF production facilities can be constructed, the availability of feedstocks such as biomass, municipal solid waste (MSW), and renewable power for green hydrogen production. In addition, current geopolitical tensions in the region and ongoing war-like conditions such as the Russia and Ukraine war, coupled with the impact of other external factors such as inflation, and supply chain complexities, are expected to have a negative impact on the market players who intend to expand their operations in the region.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Commercial Aviation

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Segmentation 2: by Fuel Type

Hydrogen Fuel

Biofuel

Power-to-Liquid Fuel

Gas-to-Liquid Fuel

Segmentation 3: by Manufacturing Technology

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids-Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK)

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK)

Synthetic ISO-Paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP)

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)

Segmentation 4: by Country

UK

Germany

France

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights, which are gathered from primary experts. The key players operating and present in the Europe sustainable aviation fuel market include:

Shell

Neste

SkyNRG

Velocys plc

TotalEnergies

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $18.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 58.0% Regions Covered Europe

Industry Outlook

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Overview

Evolving Emission Control Measures in the Aviation Industry

Emerging Zero Emissions Aircraft Technology Electric Propulsion Systems Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Advanced Aerodynamics and Lightweight Materials Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL)

Current and Future Technological Trends Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) Technologies Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technologies

Evolving Aviation Propulsion Technologies: Migration Toward Reduced Emissions

Critical Success Parameters for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Increasing Environmental Concerns Volatile Jet Fuel Prices Advances in Conversion Technologies

Business Challenges Infrastructure Development Cost Certification and Sustainability Criteria Inadequate Supply of Feedstock

Business Opportunities SAF Offtake Agreements

Business Strategies Market Developments Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts



