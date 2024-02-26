Europe Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market Report 2023-2033: Increasing Adoption of Genomic-based Medicine in Emerging Nations Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe single-cell multi-omics market was valued at $0.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.23% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The market experiences growth due to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of large-scale genomics studies utilizing single-cell RNA sequencing (Sc-RNA), a shift towards personalized medicine using the single-cell multi-omics approach in disease screening and diagnostics, and the rising adoption of single-cell multi-omics in drug development.







Market Introduction



The Europe Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the advancements in genomics research and the increasing adoption of personalized healthcare. Researchers are leveraging single-cell multi-omics technologies to gain deeper insights into the molecular mechanisms of diseases, resulting in more precise diagnostics and treatments. Furthermore, these technologies are revolutionizing drug development by enabling highly targeted therapeutic approaches. Europe, with its robust healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities, is at the forefront of embracing single-cell multi-omics. Collaborations among academic institutions, biotech companies, and healthcare entities are driving innovation and expanding the scope of applications for these cutting-edge technologies, contributing to the market's expansion.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence. Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Menarini Group

QIAGEN NV

Rarecells Diagnostics

Scipio Bioscience

Singleron Biotechnologies

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Europe

Business Drivers

Rising Number of Large-Scale Genomics Studies Leveraging Single-Cell RNA Sequencing (SC-RNA)

Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics Approach for Screening and Diagnostics of Diseases Leading to Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

Increasing Use of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development

Collaborations among Technology Providers and Life Sciences Companies for Accelerating the Research in Single-Cell Multi-Omics

Business Restraints

High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis and Sequencing

Limited Availability of Large Online Data Storage and Analysis Platforms

Business Opportunities

Expansion into New Research Applications, such as Single-Cell Metabolomics

Increasing Adoption of Genomic-based Medicine in Emerging Nations

