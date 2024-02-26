Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Janssen, Illumina, Novartis, QIAGEN, and Agilent Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global next generation cancer diagnostics market looks promising with opportunities in the biomarker development, CTC analysis, proteomic analysis, epigenetic analysis, and genetic analysis markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of oncology disorders, requirement for effective prognosis and early detection of different types of cancer, as well as, growing efforts by important stakeholders to create novel approaches to address the growing need for effective diagnostics.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies next generation cancer diagnostics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

Therapeutic monitoring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing use of immunotherapies and targeted treatments in the treatment of cancer has increased the demand for efficient therapeutic monitoring.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the existence of a solid healthcare system and strong focus on cancer research.

Features of the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

Market Size Estimates: Next generation cancer diagnostics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Next generation cancer diagnostics market size by various segments, such as by cancer type, technology, function, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Next generation cancer diagnostics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different cancer type, technology, function, application, and regions for the next generation cancer diagnostics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the next generation cancer diagnostics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Cancer Type

3.3.1: Lung Cancer

3.3.2: Breast Cancer

3.3.3: Colorectal Cancer

3.3.4: Cervical Cancer

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology

3.4.1: Next-generation Sequencing

3.4.2: qPCR & Multiplexing

3.4.3: Lab-on-a-chip & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR

3.4.4: Protein Microarrays

3.4.5: DNA Microarrays

3.5: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Function

3.5.1: Therapeutic Monitoring

3.5.2: Companion Diagnostics

3.5.3: Prognostics

3.5.4: Cancer Screening

3.5.5: Risk Analysis

3.6: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application

3.6.1: Biomarker Development

3.6.2: CTC Analysis

3.6.3: Proteomic Analysis

3.6.4: Epigenetic Analysis

3.6.5: Genetic Analysis

3.6.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Region

4.2: North American Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

4.3: European Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Marke

4.4: APAC Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

4.5: ROW Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Cancer Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Function

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2: Illumina

7.3: Novartis

7.4: F. Hoffmann-La Roche

7.5: Koninklijke Philips

7.6: QIAGEN

7.7: Agilent Technologies

7.8: Abbott

7.9: Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.10: GE HealthCare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avle3y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.