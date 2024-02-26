North America and Europe Managed Equipment Services (MES) Markets, 2022-2028 with 2023 as the Base Year - Focus on Current Scenarios, Market Dynamics, Latest Technologies, and Notable Players

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America and Europe Managed Equipment Services (MES) Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study period is 2022-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. The study overviews the North American and European MES markets, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants.

As the number of aging, technologically obsolete imaging systems at medical facilities increases the need to shift to new imaging equipment with advanced technology, hospitals and imaging centers - especially in developing economies - seek MES models that provide a viable long-term equipment procurement strategy. MES offers technical infrastructure support to a healthcare organization for a service fee through a long-term contract, often over 8 years. Based on technology usage, the service fee includes fixed and variable components such as per patient, test, or diagnosis.

The publisher expects MES to sustain steady growth during the next 5 years, fueled by healthcare organizations' need to optimize the total cost of ownership and adopt business models that will help hospitals and imaging facilities shift from capital to operating expenditure. We anticipate the rapid adoption of MES as a business model across radiology practices, especially among mid and small-sized radiology centers.

The research team aims to offer stakeholders insights into the MES market to enable them to monetize opportunities arising from this advanced yet dynamic landscape over the next few years.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI for Predictive Analytics during Equipment Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 2: Utilizing Refurbished Imaging Equipment as Part of MES Offerings and Enabling Sustainability Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation in MES Models

Growth Opportunity 4: MES Digitalization Necessitating Cybersecurity

The report segments the MES market into the following categories:

Hospital equipment servicing

Diagnostic imaging centers equipment servicing

Ambulatory surgical center equipment servicing

Others (e.g., physician-office radiology practices, independent office-based labs, retail health clinics, and urgent care centers)

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on MES Providers in North America (NA) and Europe

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition

Benefits of MES Partnerships

Market Segmentation by End Customer

MES Provider Landscape

Competitors in NA and Europe

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Types of MES Providers

The Need and Structure of Long-term Customer Partnership Models

PPPs for MES Agreements

PPP Guidelines for Hospital Infrastructure

6 Characteristics of Evolving Vendor-provider Relationships

Servicing by End Customers

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Key Competitors by Service Type

Companies to Watch - MES Providers

North America

Growth Metrics

Medical Imaging Landscape and Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Hospital Contracts by Type

Europe

Growth Metrics

Medical Imaging Landscape and Infrastructure

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for Radiology

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Hospital Contracts by Type

