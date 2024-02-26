Global Marine Propulsion Engine Industry Report 2024

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Propulsion Engine Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marine propulsion engine market is expected to reach an estimated $20.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global marine propulsion engine market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, defense, and passenger markets. The major drivers for this market are growing reliance on ships to carry necessary commodities, including consumer staples and natural resources, growing trade between countries as a result of growing industry and globalization, as well as, increasing focus on reducing fossil fuel consumption and improving efficiency.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies marine propulsion engine companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Insights

Diesel will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is more economy and efficiency compared to other energy-propelled counterparts, as well as, changing cost of marine gas and diesel oil.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of expansion in the shipbuilding sectors of South Korea and China, increase in the number of joint partnerships with global brands, and increase in the shipping of crude oil, primarily from the Middle East to Asia-Pacific.

Features of the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market

Market Size Estimates: Marine propulsion engine market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Marine propulsion engine market size by fuel type, power range, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Marine propulsion engine market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different fuel type, power range, application, and regions for the marine propulsion engine market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the marine propulsion engine market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Fuel Type

3.3.1: Diesel

3.3.2: Heavy Fuel Oil

3.3.3: Natural Gas

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Power Range

3.4.1: 0-1,000 HP

3.4.2: 1,001-5,000 HP

3.4.3: 5,001-10,000 HP

3.4.4: 10,001-20,000 HP

3.4.5: Above 20,000 HP

3.5: Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Application

3.5.1: Commercial

3.5.2: Defense

3.5.3: Passenger

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Region

4.2: North American Marine Propulsion Engine Market

4.3: European Marine Propulsion Engine Market

4.4: APAC Marine Propulsion Engine Market

4.5: ROW Marine Propulsion Engine Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Fuel Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Power Range

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Caterpillar

7.2: Daihatsu Diesel

7.3: General Electric Company

7.4: Hyundai Heavy Industries

7.5: IHI Power Systems

7.6: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.7: Rolls Royce

7.8: Volkswagen

7.9: Volvo Penta

7.10: Wartsila



