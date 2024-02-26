Nafion Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Solvay, AGC, Chemours Company, Dongyue, and 3M

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nafion Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nafion market is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global nafion market looks promising with opportunities in the energy, chemical processing, and drying & humidification markets. The major drivers for this market are escalating demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers and favourable government support for renewable energy and fuel cell technologies.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies nafion companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Nafion Market Insights

Membrane will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high durability, chemical resistance, and proton conductivity..

Energy will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of nafion-based membranes in fuel cells, which are used to generate electricity from hydrogen..

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong presence of major nafion producers.

Features of the Global Nafion Market

Market Size Estimates: Nafion market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Nafion market size by form, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Nafion market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different form, application, and regions for the nafion market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the nafion market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Nafion Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Nafion Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Nafion Market by Form

3.3.1: Dispersion

3.3.2: Resin

3.3.3: Membrane

3.4: Global Nafion Market by Application

3.4.1: Energy

3.4.2: Chemical Processing

3.4.3: Drying & Humidification

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Nafion Market by Region

4.2: North American Nafion Market

4.3: European Nafion Market

4.4: APAC Nafion Market

4.5: ROW Nafion Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nafion Market by Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nafion Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nafion Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Nafion Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Nafion Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Nafion Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Solvay

7.2: AGC

7.3: Chemours Company

7.4: Dongyue

7.5: 3M

