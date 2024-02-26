Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 26 February 2024
Announcement no.15/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|100,636
|7,872,371
|19 February 2024
|1,500
|100.09
|150,135
|20 February 2024
|1,800
|101.38
|182,484
|21 February 2024
|836
|101.70
|85,021
|22 February 2024
|2,000
|101.88
|203,760
|23 February 2024
|2,000
|102.03
|204,060
|Accumulated under the programme
|108,772
|79.96
|8,697,832
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|367,300
|4.3%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
