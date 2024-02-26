NetBet Casino joins forces with Hacksaw Gaming

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has announced a new partnership with leading iGaming company Hacksaw Gaming to provide their best games to our customers in Denmark. This marks the latest in a series of partnerships that have seen NetBet expand their presence in the region.



As a result of this exciting partnership, NetBet Denmark players can now enjoy games including Wanted Dead or A Wild, R.I.P City and Chaos Crew 2. Each of Hacksaw’s titles blends distinctiveness and top-quality technology to provide players with a first-class gaming experience.

NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “While NetBet is always aiming to expand its market share, it is essential that this is done in a manner that promotes safe and responsible gambling. This fundamental principle is at the forefront of everything we do, and it is vital that we only partner with companies such as Hacksaw Gaming that are equally committed to these ideals.”

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming added: “We are excited to see our long-standing relationship with Netbet expanding its horizons further; we believe our eclectic portfolio of games is something the Danish casino enthusiasts and gamers will be impressed with.”

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Hacksaw Gaming by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

https://casino.netbet.com/dk/ is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk