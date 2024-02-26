Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Markets, 2023-2029: Burgeoning Opportunities with the Emergence of Hybrid Models with CRO-CDMO Partnerships

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early Phase, Clinical, Lab, Consulting, Data Management), Therapeutic Area (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Dermatology, Immunology, Hematology, Vaccines, CGT) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contract research organization (CRO) services market is projected to reach USD 129.8 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 82.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the CRO Services market and its segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

The key factors driving the growth of the CRO services market include increasing initiatives for novel drug development. Moreover, growing demand for precision personalized medicines is an opportunity area for this market.



In 2022, IQVIA (US) dominated the CRO services market, followed by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), PPD (US), ICON (Ireland), Syneos Health (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), and Charles River Laboratories International (US). Other prominent players in the market are WuXi AppTec (China), SGS (Switzerland), and Medpace Holdings (US).



By type, early development services segment accounted for the second largest share in the CRO services market



Based on type, the CRO services market is categorized into Clinical Research Services, Early Phase Development Services, Laboratory Services, Consulting Services and Data Management Services.

In 2023, the early development services accounted for the second-largest share of the market owing to major factors such as the growing incurred costs and associated stringent regulatory requirements of processes in the different stages (discovery, preclinical) of early phase development.



By end user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share in the CRO services market



Based on end user, the CRO Services market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes.

In 2023, the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies segment accounted for a largest share of the CRO services market. Large share of this market segment can be attributed large number of drug pipeline products of pharma and biotech companies and presence of large number of pharma and biotech companies venturing in the drug development arena.



North America: the largest share of the CRO Services market



North America accounted for the largest share of the CRO Services market in 2023.

The large share of the North America region can be attributed to a major factor which is the presence of key pharma and biotech players involved in drug research and development. This has consequently led to an increase in the outsourcing of clinical research activities in the region. Besides, the region has a well established healthcare system which further supports the growth of this market through funding and investments.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the CRO Services market



The Asia Pacific CRO Services market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to one of the major factors that is the large patient population that is available along with desired diversity for conduction of clinical trials. Additionally, the overall costs of operations are relatively low in the region which attracts organizations for conduction of trials in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 483 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $129.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Case Study Analysis

Ppd to Leverage Its Preclarus Technology for Generating Cleaner Data, Faster Clinical Trials, and Lesser Site Burden

Iqvia to Offer AI-Powered Modeling for Better Patient Identification

Use of Lab Data Insights to Improve Population Management of Chronic Kidney Diseases

Iqvia to Leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Improved Service Offerings

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure and Increasing Drug Pipeline

Technological Advancements in Clinical Trials and Innovative Trial Designs

High Cost of In-House Drug Development

Opportunities

Favorable Growth Prospects for Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Need for Novel Clinical Trial Designs for Complex Cell & Gene Therapies

Emergence of Hybrid Models with Cro-Cdmo Partnerships

Growing Focus on Personalized/Precision Medicine

Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutic Products

Challenges

Lack of Adequate Patient Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trials

Changing Clinical Trial Complexities

Market Trends

Industry Consolidation

Decentralized Clinical Trials

Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence

Increasing Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Prominent Players

IQVIA Inc. (US)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Syneos Health (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Parexel International Corporation (US)

Pharmaron (China)

ICON Plc (Ireland)

Medpace (US)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Frontage Labs (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

PSI CRO AG (Switzerland)

BioAgile (India)

Firma Clinical Research (US)

Acculab Life Sciences (US)

Novotech (Australia)

KCR S.A. (US)

Linical (Japan)

Advanced Clinical (US)

Allucent (US)

Clinical Trial Service (Netherlands)

Guires Inc. (Pepgra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.) (UK)

Worldwide Clinical Trials (US)

CTI Clinical Trial And Consulting (US)

