Offset Guidelines Quarterly Bulletin: Up-To-Date Offset and Countertrade Guidelines or Practices of 83 Countries, With Updates Every Quarter

A unique compendium of countertrade and offset guidelines for each country that publishes them, and many of those that do not.



QB comprehensively covers up-to-date offset and countertrade guidelines or practices of 75 countries (more than 300 pages), with up-dates every quarter.



No more searching - we provide key facts - even if they are not officially published by the countries concerned, with an indication whenever possible of how adaptable the offset authority tends to be in practice.



Multipliers - liquidated damages for non-fulfilment - thresholds - percentages - quotas - and much more...

Understanding the offset guidelines of the countries you work in is both vital - and difficult. The language can be opaque, the conditions unclear and what's written on the page isn't always what's done in practice; and that's if the country supplies pages.



Every Offset Policy Explained and Updated

The Offset Guidelines Quarterly Bulletin covers all of the 83 countries with countertrade and offset policies, together with chapters on relevant U.S. legislation; Directive 2009/81/EC; and Article 346 TFEU.

Published electronically four times a year, we explain clearly what each country demands, what each country accepts and what you can expect as you're putting together your proposal.

Every country, every change and every update is included - even for those countries that don't publish their guidelines.

Business professionals need up-to-date guidelines readily available - in front of their eyes - in hard copy or electronic format - easy to find - in alphabetical order - country by country.

Maintained with quarterly updates - so you always have the latest information at your fingertips.

The importance of this publication is not just the breadth of information, but the presentation in clear language of essential details that are often lost in the versions put out by various offset authorities.

