THE DEKUPLE GROUP FORECASTS 2023 SALES OF €200M, UP +10.2

Paris, February 26, 2024 (8:00 am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a European expert in cross-channel data marketing, will post annual sales of 199.7 million euros in 2023, up +10.2%. This development is driven by the continued expansion of digital marketing activities, which are recording a gross margin up +39% on 2022.

Bertrand Laurioz, CEO declare : "In 2023, the DÉKUPLE Group has maintained its steady pace of growth to reach €200 million in sales. In line with its "Ambition 2025" plan to become the European leader in data marketing, DÉKUPLE continues to grow, and its business mix confirms its resilience in a tense socio-economic climate.

Our Digital Marketing activities have been the main drivers of this performance. Now accounting for 60% of consolidated sales, compared with 36.5% three years ago, these activities have maintained the intensity of their development, with gross margin growth of +39% compared with 2022. This growth is driven by the continued expansion of our consulting activities, and by the strong development of our engineering and marketing engagement activities. During the year, we expanded our footprint through strategic acquisitions and introduced new offerings. Our advances in Artificial Intelligence were also significant, opening up new avenues for efficiency and creativity in operations to serve our customers and partners.

This positive trend in our BtoB business more than offset the downturn in our BtoC business which, despite an unfavorable consumer environment, continued to invest heavily in sales and marketing to support its recurring revenue-generating portfolios. In a sharply shrinking press market, the Magazines business slightly improved its recruitment of new subscribers in the second half, enabling us to limit the full-year sales decline to -7.8%. At the same time, the Insurance business reported a solid performance, with sales virtually stable in the face of a high basis for comparison in 2022.

Over the past three years, our Group has established itself as a privileged partner in the digital and marketing transformation of our customers, by placing data and technology at the heart of our innovative business model. Our multi-entrepreneurial, empowered organization, focused on growth and performance, as well as the talent of our 1,000 engineers, consultants and marketing experts, position us favorably to continue DÉKUPLE's development.

Backed by solid financial resources, we are keeping a close eye on external growth opportunities in France and Europe, in complementary, high-potential fields. We will also continue to invest in Generative AI to support our services.

Confident in our model, we are determined to achieve another year of growth in 2024."

KEY FIGURES FOR BUSINESS 2023

In 2023, the DÉKUPLE Group posted consolidated sales of €199.7 million, up 10.2% on 2022. Gross margin was €161.2 M, up +11.4%.

