CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 1:00 P.M. (EET)

Cargotec announces positive results from the written procedures for its senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2026

Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) announced on 8 February 2024 the commencement of the written procedures (the “Written Procedures”) and approached the holders of its EUR 100,000,000 1.250 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000399688) (the “2025 Notes”) and EUR 150,000,000 1.625 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2026 (ISIN: FI4000399696) (the “2026 Notes”, and together with the 2025 Notes the “Notes”) with a proposal (the “Proposal”) to solicit consents, waivers (the “Consents and Waivers”) and decisions to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes (the “Amendments”) as may be required for, or in relation to, the partial demerger of Cargotec as announced on 1 February 2024 (the “Demerger”). Today, Cargotec announces that the Proposal was approved by a required majority of the holders of the 2025 Notes and 2026 Notes participating in the respective Written Procedure.

The Consents and Waivers became effective immediately upon approval in the Written Procedures, and the Amendments will become effective at the completion of the Demerger (the “Effective Date”). The Effective Date is expected to take place on 30 June 2024. Cargotec will issue a stock exchange release when the Effective Date has occurred. In the event the Effective Date does not occur by 30 September 2024 (the “Back Stop Date”), any and all Consents, Waivers and Amendments, sanctioned by the holders of the Notes in accordance with the Proposal shall lapse. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, Cargotec has the right, but not the obligation, in its sole discretion to pay the Consent Fee and the Early Bird Consent Fee (both as defined below) before the Back Stop Date regardless of whether the Effective Date has occurred in which case the Proposal will become effective in full.

In accordance with the Proposal, subject to the occurrence of the Effective Date prior to the Back Stop Date, Cargotec shall pay to each holder of the Notes a consent fee (the “Consent Fee”) in an amount equal to 0.35 per cent of the principal amount of each Note and, in addition to the Consent Fee, an early bird consent fee (“Early Bird Consent Fee”) to each relevant holder of the Notes in an amount equal to 0.15 per cent of the principal amount of all Notes voted by such noteholder (irrespective of whether such vote was for or against the Proposal) for which a valid voting instruction has been submitted to Nordea Bank Abp prior to 1:00 p.m. (Finnish time) on 16 February 2024 (the “Early Bird Consent Fee Deadline”). The payment of the Consent Fee and the Early Bird Consent Fee shall be made on the date which falls ten (10) business days after the Effective Date as set forth in the Proposal.

Nordea Bank Abp acts as solicitation agent in respect of the Written Procedures.

For more information:

Pekka Reijonen, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 20 777 4148

Nordea Bank Abp as solicitation agent

NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com or +45 61 36 03 79

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

