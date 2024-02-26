Food Processing Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Growing Markets In Asia, Latin America, and Africa Positively Influence the Demand

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Processing Equipment Market by Type, Mode of Operation, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food processing equipment market is projected to reach $98.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global food processing equipment market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.
The growth of the food processing equipment market is driven by increasing demand for processed foods, a growing focus on food and worker safety, a growing need to increase productivity, food manufacturers' increasing focus on reducing production costs, and government support to promote the food processing industry. However, the high cost of equipment and the consumers' increasing inclination towards minimally processed food products restrain the growth of this market.
In addition, emerging economies such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa and a rapidly growing plant-based foods market are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of trained labor is a major challenge for market growth.
In 2023, the meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to growing meat production, high demand for processed meat products, growing focus on food safety requirements of meat processors, and consumer preference for protein-rich food products.
In 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food processing equipment market. The segment's large share is attributed to the benefits of semi-automatic food processing equipment, such as greatly improved labor productivity, flexibility in production processes, and technical & economic feasibility.
Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to tremendous growth in its food & beverage industry, primarily due to increasing urbanization, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income levels.
Key Questions Answered in the Report-
- What is the current revenue generated by food processing equipment globally?
- At what rate is the global food processing equipment demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?
- What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global food processing equipment market?
- What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
- Which segments in terms of type and mode of operation are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?
- What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global food processing equipment market?
- Who are the major players in the global food processing equipment market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?
- What are the recent strategic developments in the global food processing equipment market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?
Market Insights
Factors Affecting Market Growth
- Increasing Demand for Processed Foods Driving the Adoption of Food Processing Equipment
- Growing Focus on Food and Worker Safety Drives the Market for Food Processing Equipment
- Growing Need to Increase Productivity Increases the Adoption of Food Processing Equipment
- Food Manufacturers' Increasing Focus on Reducing Production Costs Imputes Food Processing Equipment Market Growth
- Government Support to Promote the Food Processing Industry Driving the Growth of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market
- High Cost of Food Processing Equipment Limiting the Demand for Food Processing Equipment
- Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Minimally Processed Foods Restraining the Demand for Food Processing Equipment
- Growing Markets In Asia, Latin America, and Africa Positively Influence the Demand for Food Processing Equipment
- Rapidly Expanding Plant-Based Foods Market Offers Growth Opportunities for the Food Equipment Manufacturers
- Lack of Trained Labor Challenges the Growth of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market
Regulatory Analysis
- International Standards
- European CEN 'C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety
- Hygienic Design and Construction Standards
- European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDG)
- NSF International
- 3A Sanitary Standards Inc.
- ISO
Scope of the Report
Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment
- Cutters and Grinders
- Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers
- Mixers and Blenders
- Tenderizers
Killing and Defeathering Equipment
- Slicers
- Evisceration Equipment
- Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers
- Deheading and Gutting Equipment
- Filleting Equipment
- Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment
Beverage Processing Equipment
- Brewery Equipment
- Filtration Equipment
- Carbonation Equipment
- Blenders and Mixers
- Heat Exchangers
- Other Beverage Processing Equipment
Bakery Processing Equipment
- Ovens and Proofers
- Dough Mixers
- Molders and Sheeters
- Dividers and Rounders
- Depositors and Pan-Greasers
- Other Bakery Processing Equipment
Dairy Processing Equipment
- Pasteurizers
- Homogenizers
- Separators
Evaporators and Drying Equipment
- Membrane Filtration Equipment
- Other Dairy Processing Equipment
Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment
- Depositors
- Formers
- Coating and Spraying Systems
- Mixers
- Coolers
- Other Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment
Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment
- Juice Extractors
- Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers
- Dryers
- Evaporators
- Other Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment
Snack Processing Equipment
- Extruders
- Mixers
- Dryers
- Fryers
Seasoning & Flavoring Equipment
Companies Mentioned
- Bühler AG
- Marel hf
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Bucher Industries AG
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- The Middleby Corporation
- Heat and Control Inc.
- SPX Flow Inc.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Krones AG
- Paul Mueller Company
- Tetra Pak International S.A.
- Bigtem Makine A.S.
- TNA Australia Pty Limited
- Hosokawa Micron B.V.
