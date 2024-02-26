Food Processing Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Growing Markets In Asia, Latin America, and Africa Positively Influence the Demand

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Processing Equipment Market by Type, Mode of Operation, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food processing equipment market is projected to reach $98.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global food processing equipment market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of the food processing equipment market is driven by increasing demand for processed foods, a growing focus on food and worker safety, a growing need to increase productivity, food manufacturers' increasing focus on reducing production costs, and government support to promote the food processing industry. However, the high cost of equipment and the consumers' increasing inclination towards minimally processed food products restrain the growth of this market.



In addition, emerging economies such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa and a rapidly growing plant-based foods market are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of trained labor is a major challenge for market growth.



In 2023, the meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to growing meat production, high demand for processed meat products, growing focus on food safety requirements of meat processors, and consumer preference for protein-rich food products.



In 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food processing equipment market. The segment's large share is attributed to the benefits of semi-automatic food processing equipment, such as greatly improved labor productivity, flexibility in production processes, and technical & economic feasibility.



Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to tremendous growth in its food & beverage industry, primarily due to increasing urbanization, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income levels.

Market Insights



Factors Affecting Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods Driving the Adoption of Food Processing Equipment

Growing Focus on Food and Worker Safety Drives the Market for Food Processing Equipment

Growing Need to Increase Productivity Increases the Adoption of Food Processing Equipment

Food Manufacturers' Increasing Focus on Reducing Production Costs Imputes Food Processing Equipment Market Growth

Government Support to Promote the Food Processing Industry Driving the Growth of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market

High Cost of Food Processing Equipment Limiting the Demand for Food Processing Equipment

Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Minimally Processed Foods Restraining the Demand for Food Processing Equipment

Growing Markets In Asia, Latin America, and Africa Positively Influence the Demand for Food Processing Equipment

Rapidly Expanding Plant-Based Foods Market Offers Growth Opportunities for the Food Equipment Manufacturers

Lack of Trained Labor Challenges the Growth of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market

Regulatory Analysis

International Standards

European CEN 'C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety

Hygienic Design and Construction Standards

European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDG)

NSF International

3A Sanitary Standards Inc.

ISO

Scope of the Report

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Cutters and Grinders

Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers

Mixers and Blenders

Tenderizers

Killing and Defeathering Equipment

Slicers

Evisceration Equipment

Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers

Deheading and Gutting Equipment

Filleting Equipment

Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Beverage Processing Equipment

Brewery Equipment

Filtration Equipment

Carbonation Equipment

Blenders and Mixers

Heat Exchangers

Other Beverage Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment

Ovens and Proofers

Dough Mixers

Molders and Sheeters

Dividers and Rounders

Depositors and Pan-Greasers

Other Bakery Processing Equipment

Dairy Processing Equipment

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers

Separators

Evaporators and Drying Equipment

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Other Dairy Processing Equipment

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Depositors

Formers

Coating and Spraying Systems

Mixers

Coolers

Other Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

Juice Extractors

Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers

Dryers

Evaporators

Other Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

Snack Processing Equipment

Extruders

Mixers

Dryers

Fryers

Seasoning & Flavoring Equipment



Companies Mentioned

Bühler AG

Marel hf

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Bucher Industries AG

John Bean Technologies Corporation

The Middleby Corporation

Heat and Control Inc.

SPX Flow Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Krones AG

Paul Mueller Company

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Bigtem Makine A.S.

TNA Australia Pty Limited

Hosokawa Micron B.V.

