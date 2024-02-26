Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Markets Report 2023-2030: Growing Accessibility and Affordability of Treatment Options and Advancements in VTE Diagnosis and Treatment Methods

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market by Device (Thrombectomy, Inferior Vena Cava Filter [Retrievable, Permanent], Stockings, Compression Pump) Application (DVT, Pulmonary Embolism) End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care Center) - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global venous thromboembolism treatment market is projected to reach $4.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.



After conducting an extensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report offers insights into the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities within the venous thromboembolism treatment market.



The high prevalence of venous thromboembolism, rising incidence of cancer, growing prevalence of secondary risk factors such as diabetes and obesity, increase in orthopedic surgical procedures, and the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the venous thromboembolism treatment market. Furthermore, the growing accessibility and affordability of treatment options, advancements in VTE diagnosis and treatment methods, and the market expansion in emerging economies are expected to create market growth opportunities.



However, instances of product failure and product recalls may restrain the market's growth. Additionally, lack of awareness about venous thromboembolism and increasing awareness of probable side effects of compression garments are major challenges for market growth.



Among the devices covered in this report, in 2023, the thrombectomy devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venous thromboembolism treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and launches of new thrombectomy devices.



Among the applications covered in this report, in 2023, the deep vein thrombosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venous thromboembolism treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity, a growing geriatric population, rising cases of deep vein thrombosis due to lifestyle-related diseases, excessive alcohol consumption, and heightened awareness of DVT.



Among the end users covered in this report, in 2023, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venous thromboembolism treatment market. The large market share is attributed to the increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism, the rising number of hospitals and clinics, the presence of highly skilled professionals, and the high purchasing power of hospitals. The easy accessibility to hospitals, coupled with a large patient population seeking comprehensive healthcare services, including diagnosis, treatment, and surgeries at a single location, also contributes to the significant market share of this segment.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global venous thromboembolism treatment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of people living sedentary lifestyles, growing health expenditures, supportive government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness regarding venous thromboembolism.



Market Insights

Drivers

High Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Restraints

Instances of Product Failure and Product Recalls

Opportunities

Growing Accessibility and Affordability of Treatment Options

Advancements in VTE Diagnosis and Treatment Methods

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Venous Thromboembolism

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share Analysis (2022)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Enovis Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.)

Company Profiles

ALN Implants chirurgicaux (ALN Surgical Implants)

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

ArjoHuntleigh AB

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Group Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

DS MAREF Co., Ltd

Enovis Corporation

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Scope of the Report:

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Assessment - by Device

Thrombectomy Devices

Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Retrievable Filters

Permanent Filters

Stockings

Compression Pumps

Other Devices & Accessories

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Assessment - by Application

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Assessment - by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

