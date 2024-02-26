Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 26 February 2024

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 20 February 2024 regarding a successful private placement of shares ("Private Placement"), through an allocation of 233,468,885 new shares for total gross proceeds of NOK 58,367,221.25. The share capital increase has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 269,315,774.30 divided into 2,693,157,743 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

About Ensurge Micropower:

Advisors

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is acting as financial advisor and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement (the "Manager"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Manager.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.