Global 5G Tariff Tracker Q3 2023 Edition: Covering Pricing and More for 200+ Operators' 5G Offerings

The 17th edition of the Global 5G Tariff Tracker has been released, providing an insight into 5G pricing adopted by well over 200 providers across the globe.
The key changes in 5G services include developments in technology aimed at providing improved coverage in urban areas and inside buildings. Together these developments provide improved download speeds as well as increased deployments to improve in-country 5G coverage.
Geographical Coverage
Region: Country | No. of providers
- Americas: 9 | 24
- Asia-Pac: 19 | 42
- Africa: 13 | 17
- EU: 27 | 107
- Non-EU: 8 | 25
- GCC: 6 | 17
- Middle East: 3 | 6
- Total: 85 | 238
The database provides information such as:
- Prices are given in local currencies incl. and excl. tax as well as in Euros for the plans covered
- Inclusive allowances for each plan such minutes, SMS, data (GB), roaming, VAS services, and other benefits offered with a price plan supported by a comment section
- Down and uplink speed
- Link to operators' network coverage
- 5G launch date
- Promotion details if available
- 5G pricing compared with 4G pricing
Service Coverage
- 5G Postpaid smartphone plans
- 5G Prepaid smartphone plans
- 5G Mobile Broadband
- 5G FWA
Delivery Method
- Excel
- Analysis report providing an insight into the latest trends in 5G pricing
Why should you buy this Global 5G Tracker?
- Compiled by Tariff Experts with over 30 years of experience in Tariffs
- Comprehensive coverage with detailed information for each offering
- Quick access to how 4G pricing compares with 5G pricing
- Multi-lingual research team
- Free Enquiry Service with quick response
The report identifies that:
- 5G is made available to a larger audience including the prepaid customer base.
- Many sub-brands and MVNOs started to make their services 5G ready with many levying a charge for 5G.
- Increasingly speed-dependent offers are added to operators' postpaid portfolios.
- Operators changes to their offerings from price increases to introducing more unlimited offerings to overhauling their portfolios.
- Details of upcoming 5G launches.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- A1
- Bezeq
- Deutsche Telekom
- Ice
- Orange
- SK Telecom
- T-Mobile
- Telekom Deutschland
- Vodafone
- Yallo
- Zain
