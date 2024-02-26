Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Tariff Tracker Q3 2023 Edition: Covering Pricing and More for 200+ Operators' 5G Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 17th edition of the Global 5G Tariff Tracker has been released, providing an insight into 5G pricing adopted by well over 200 providers across the globe.

The key changes in 5G services include developments in technology aimed at providing improved coverage in urban areas and inside buildings. Together these developments provide improved download speeds as well as increased deployments to improve in-country 5G coverage.

Geographical Coverage

Region: Country | No. of providers

Americas: 9 | 24

9 | 24 Asia-Pac: 19 | 42

19 | 42 Africa: 13 | 17

13 | 17 EU: 27 | 107

27 | 107 Non-EU: 8 | 25

8 | 25 GCC: 6 | 17

6 | 17 Middle East: 3 | 6

3 | 6 Total: 85 | 238

The database provides information such as:

Prices are given in local currencies incl. and excl. tax as well as in Euros for the plans covered

Inclusive allowances for each plan such minutes, SMS, data (GB), roaming, VAS services, and other benefits offered with a price plan supported by a comment section

Down and uplink speed

Link to operators' network coverage

5G launch date

Promotion details if available

5G pricing compared with 4G pricing

Service Coverage

5G Postpaid smartphone plans

5G Prepaid smartphone plans

5G Mobile Broadband

5G FWA

Delivery Method

Excel

Analysis report providing an insight into the latest trends in 5G pricing

The report identifies that:

5G is made available to a larger audience including the prepaid customer base.

Many sub-brands and MVNOs started to make their services 5G ready with many levying a charge for 5G.

Increasingly speed-dependent offers are added to operators' postpaid portfolios.

Operators changes to their offerings from price increases to introducing more unlimited offerings to overhauling their portfolios.

Details of upcoming 5G launches.

