$23.9 Bn Agriculture Robots Markets: Hardware, Software, Indoor, Outdoor, Automated, Semi-automated, Crop Farming, Livestock, Forestry, Fishery - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), Automation Type (Automated, Semi-automated), and End Use (Crop Farming, Livestock, Forestry, Fishery) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture robots market is expected to reach $23.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023-2030.



The growth of the agriculture robots market is driven by the rising adoption of drones for smart farming, population growth & labor shortages, and increasing government initiatives supporting the agriculture sector. However, the high costs of implementing agricultural robots restrain the growth of this market.



The increasing integration of artificial intelligence into agricultural robots is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the agriculture robots market. However, the lack of technical knowledge among farmers and data privacy concerns poses a major challenge to market growth. Additionally, Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) and the increasing number of start-ups in the agro-tech industry are key trends in the market.



Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of livestock management robots, rapid automation of agricultural processes, growing population, and shortage of labor.



Based on deployment, the market is segmented into outdoor and indoor. The outdoor segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing population, shortage of labor, and increasing need to monitor weather and climatic changes for outdoor farming.



Based on automation type, the market is segmented into automated and semi-automated. The automated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rapid adoption of advanced technology, shortage of labor, and increasing demand for automated robots in crop farming.



Based on end use, the market is segmented into crop farming, livestock, forestry, and fishery. The livestock segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need for livestock monitoring and disease detection, labor shortage, and the rising cattle population with increasing dairy farms.



Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart devices for agriculture, rising demand for enhanced food quality, growing adoption of precision farming & government initiatives, and the growing number of start-ups in the region.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, deployment, automation type, end use, and countries?

What is the historical market for agriculture robots across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global agriculture robots market?

Who are the major players in the global agriculture robots market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global agriculture robots market?

What strategies are adopted by the major players in the global agriculture robots market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global agriculture robots market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Company Profiles

Leading Players (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Lely International N.V.

BouMatic

DJI

Deere & Company

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Naio Technologies

Robotics Plus Limited

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

DeLaval

Small Robot Company

XAG Co., Ltd.

Other Players (Business Overview, Product Portfolio)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Harvest Automation, Inc.

Agrobot

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC

Ibex Automation Ltd

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc

Nexus Robotics

Scope of the Report:

Market Assessment, by Offering

Hardware

Semi/Autonomous Tractors

Drones/UAVs

Fixed-Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Milking Robots

Harvesting Robots

Feeding Robots

Robot Accessories

Other Agriculture Robots Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting & Training Services

Installation Services

Maintenance & Repair Services

Market Assessment, by Deployment

Outdoor

Indoor

Market by Assessment, by Automation Type

Automated

Semi-automated

Market by Assessment, by End Use

Crop Farming

Crop Monitoring

Harvesting & Picking

Irrigation Management

Crop Spraying

Weather Tracking and Monitoring

Inventory Management

Seed Planting

Other Crop Farming Applications

Livestock

Milking

Health Monitoring

Feeding

Inventory Management

Other Livestock Applications

Forestry

Fishery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4leqie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.