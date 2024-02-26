Lab Automation Market to Reach $10.54 Billion by 2030 - Comprehensive Analysis and Global Forecast Revealed

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market by Product (Liquid Handling, Nucleic Acid Purification System, Microplate Reader, ELISA, Storage & Retrieval, LIMS, ELN Software), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics & Proteomics), End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab automation market is set for remarkable growth, anticipated to surge to a value of $10.54 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 onwards. A recent market research report has been added to an authoritative industry website, delving deeply into the trends and dynamics propelling this vibrant sector.

The comprehensive study underlines several pivotal factors buttressing the market uptrend, such as intensified research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, a burgeoning demand for advanced lab automation technologies, and the escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases globally. Additionally, government-led initiatives bolstering life sciences research further invigorate the market.

With a spotlight on emerging areas, the genomics & proteomics research sphere and the growth opportunities in developing economies such as the Asia-Pacific region, are particularly notable. The analysis indicates that Asia-Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing region in the global lab automation market, stimulated by a significant expansion in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increased research emphasis, and generous government funding.

Despite the bright outlook, challenges such as the high cost of cutting-edge lab automation systems and infrastructural limitations in developing countries could potentially dampen market expansion. Furthermore, issues related to equipment maintenance, as well as data privacy and security concerns, are highlighted as pressing challenges for market stakeholders.

In a detailed review of market segments, the report underscores that the systems product segment, inclusive of automated liquid handling and automated nucleic acid purification systems, accounted for the most substantial market share in 2023. Key drivers for this segment's dominance include heightened drug development efforts and the necessity for precision and efficiency in handling biological samples.

When it comes to applications, drug discovery commands a leading position in the market, propelled by extensive pharmaceutical research, high-throughput screening, and government support for drug development ventures. Simultaneously, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies emerge as the prime end users, determined to expedite new drug discoveries and enhance productivity within their R&D units.

The report provides a granular breakdown of geographic market share, with North America holding the reins in 2023, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The analysis offers keen insights into the competitive landscape, spotlighting key players that are pivotal to the market's trajectory.

This in-depth lab automation market research is a crucial resource for stakeholders, investors, and participants keen on navigating the complexities of this rapidly evolving industry. It sheds light on the incremental opportunities and strategic approaches that define success in the realm of lab automation worldwide.

