Global Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market to Reach USD 21.44 Billion By 2032 | Paints and Coating Industry is the Largest Consumer, Reveals Astute Analytica’s Study

New Delhi, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market, which was estimated at US$ 10.48 billion in 2023, is expected to expand to US$ 21.44 billion by 2032 at the impressive CAGR of 8.28% over the forecast period spanning from 2024 to 2032.

The market is influenced by a complex web of factors that go beyond the obvious fear of contagion. The specter of pandemics such as COVID-19 has left a deep impression on the global psyche, and businesses and individuals have since started looking for ways to mitigate contamination risks. This has led to increased reliance on effective sanitization solutions. Changing demographics and lifestyles are also driving market expansion. In developed nations, an aging population translates to more vulnerable people, who in turn need strong hygiene protocols. Roughly one in three seniors in long-term care facilities get at least one infection per year; that's how we know antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals help curb outbreaks in high-risk environments. These nations have also seen a shift toward convenience, with single-use disinfectant wipes blowing up because they're easy to use and seem effective.

Request a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/antimicrobial-and-disinfectant-chemical-market

Elsewhere, the rise of an affluent middle class fuels demand for hygiene products that exude modernity and health-consciousness in developing countries —markets like India and China. Spending power coupled with Western influence explains why these consumers in the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market are embracing cleaning products and personal sanitizers made by multinational corporations such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble, which are naturally scrambling to cater to this demand. The less visible driver of market growth? The battle against evolving pathogens and antimicrobial resistance — something I’ve touched on previously here. We all know overuse and misuse of antibiotics accelerate the emergence of resistant bacteria strains. That’s bad enough already but now you really start understanding why we need stronger antimicrobial chemicals: Healthcare settings must take out drug-resistant microbes hiding on surfaces or medical equipment, so they require highly specialized disinfectants capable of doing just that.

Key Findings in Global Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$21.44 Billion CAGR 8.28% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (45.54%) By Product Type Disinfectants and Sanitizers (59.20%) By Chemical Organosulfur (30.49%) By End Users Paint and Coatings (39.94%) By Sales Channel B2B (66.91%) Top Trends Targeted disinfection tailored to specific microbes

Antimicrobial surfaces to prevent contamination

Data-driven hygiene monitoring and optimization Top Drivers Government sanitation initiatives in developing nations

Aging population driving healthcare sanitation needs

Industrialization increasing demand for specialized solutions Top Challenges Combating antimicrobial resistance through novel chemistries

Public skepticism towards chemicals and preference for natural

Counterfeit products compromising market integrity

Top Trends Taking Shape in Global Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market

Beyond Killing: The Rise of Preventative Antimicrobial Strategies While traditional disinfectants focus on eliminating existing microorganisms, a shift towards preventative approaches is emerging. This encompasses several strategies: Anti-fouling Surfaces, Microbiome-Modulating Products, Preemptive Disinfection Protocols

The Convergence of Hygiene and Wellness: The boundaries between sanitation products and the broader wellness market are blurring. Consumers increasingly view disinfectants not just as tools for disease prevention but as part of a holistic approach to well-being. This trend manifests in several ways: Aromatherapy and Disinfectants, Skin-Friendly Formulations, Clean Beauty and Disinfectants

Hyper-Targeted Disinfection: A move away from one-size-fits-all solutions is underway. The industry is developing specialized antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals tailored to specific threats and environments: Virus-Specific Formulations, Tailored Solutions for Emerging Pathogens, Environmentally-Sensitive Disinfection

Organosulfur Compounds Contribute 30.49% Revenue: The Powerhouse Behind Effective Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market

The global demand for organosulfur compounds in antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals has skyrocketed due to their unique properties and broad-spectrum effectiveness. Organosulfur compounds are organic molecules that contain sulfur, which play a large role in fighting against a large range of harmful microbes. They’re able to combat bacteria, viruses, and fungi. One of the biggest factors that make organosulfur highly sought after is its multi-mechanisms of action. It’ll attack and break down microbial cell walls, disrupt essential metabolic processes, and even damage genetic material. All these attacking methods make it near impossible for bacteria to develop resistance. Another reason why organosulfur compounds are so popular is due to their low toxicity to humans and animals when used in appropriate doses.

Some of the most widely used organosulfur compounds across the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market include: Sulfonamides, Thiols (Mercaptans), Isothiocyanates, Dithiocarbamates, and Allicin.

Organosulfur compounds can be used across multiple different industries such as healthcare settings where over 30% of hospital disinfectants have them included. Food processing, agriculture, water treatment all benefit from using organosulfurs too! Additionally, they can be used alongside other antibacterial washes or liquids. The only downsides about organosulfur come down to its strong smell that can be less than pleasant for some people on consumer products. On top of this creating stable compatible complex formulas also requires much more care than others when being manufactured.

Acquire the Full Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/antimicrobial-and-disinfectant-chemical-market

Hygiene Meets Aesthetics: Antimicrobial Paints and Coating Gaining Market Share of More Than 39.94%

The paints and coatings industry is the largest global consumer of antimicrobial and disinfectant solutions, driven by the need to protect coatings from microbial degradation, which can cause staining, discoloration, deterioration of the paint film and unpleasant odors. Bacteria, fungi and mold can all be responsible for these issues. Adding antimicrobial additives to products in this industry is essential considering that in 2022 alone, the global consumption of paints and coatings broke 50 million metric tons.

Several factors make antimicrobial agents favored in paints and coatings across the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market. For one their use elongates a painted surface's lifespan because it inhibits microorganisms from growing. This reduces maintenance expenses by reducing re-painting needs. In a study done by The Paint Quality Institute it was shown that these coatings can double an exterior paints lifespan in humid climates. They also enhance how surfaces look especially in environments where humidity and warmth allow microbial growth to prosper. By offering products with built-in antimicrobial protection competitors will have a harder time keeping up as consumers are willing to pay over 40% more for hygiene benefiting goods.

The painting and coating industry has been completely reshaped by advanced technology ever since hygiene properties became sought out by consumers ranging from homeowners to industrial facilities. Especially for areas like schools, hospitals (especially those with strict sanitation standards like food processing plants), regions with humid microbes that are concerning. The functional benefits of coatings go beyond simple decoration or short-term protection as they help maintain cleaner spaces while staying competitive within this market segment leading companies are investing heavily into the research/development of innovative antimicrobial solutions alongside chemical companies who specialize in biocides such as Lonza and BASF.

Asia Pacific Reigns Supreme: Unravelling the Region's Dominance in Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific has emerged as the top market for antimicrobial and disinfectant solutions, with China and India leading the way in part because of their large and growing populations. The same is true across a number of sectors: “The construction industry, for example, is particularly strong in Asia Pacific—home to nearly 50% of global construction activity. In many parts of this humid region, antimicrobial paints and coatings are essential for preventing mold and microbial growth, says Analyst at Astute Analytica.

There is also an increasing emphasis on “healthy buildings.” For instance, in Singapore, the government often offers incentives to encourage the use of high-quality antimicrobial coatings so that buildings can receive green certifications. The automotive industry is another major consumer: Antimicrobials are increasingly used in vehicles to keep the surfaces drivers touch clean during pandemics or flu seasons. In China—where car ownership is skyrocketing—automakers are focusing on hygiene features like antimicrobial textiles. Health care infrastructure growth across Asia-Pacific and efforts by rural regions to improve sanitation are other factors contributing to this expansion of the antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market. Finally, there’s demand from consumers who want healthier homes.

Global Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Market Key Players

3M

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow

Ecolab

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza

Pilot Chemical Corp.

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company

Troy Corporation (Arxada Services AG)

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Disinfectants & Sanitizers

Antimicrobial Additives Antibacterial Additives Antiviral Additives Antifungal Additives Others



By Chemical

Phenolics

Iodophors

Nitrogen Compounds

Organometallics

Organosulfur

Aldehydes

Others

By End User

Paint & Coatings

Food & Beverage Processing

Medical & Health Care

Plastics

Textiles

Others

By Sales Channel

B2B

B2C Store-Based Retail Online Retail



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Get Our Detailed Methodology @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-methodology/antimicrobial-and-disinfectant-chemical-market

For further details or to explore our comprehensive industry reports, we invite you to connect with our dedicated team. Please reach out to us at sales@astuteanalytica.com for personalized assistance.

We also offer tailored customization options to meet your specific research needs. If interested, click on the link below to discover how we can customize our reports to suit your requirements.

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/