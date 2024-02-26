Genius Group expands AI-Powered Genius University

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, announced today the launch of a series of new initiaves to expand its AI-Powered Genius University.



Targeted at both university students and entrepreneurial leaders seeking to reskill themselves in the age of artificial intelligence (“AI”), these initiatives include:

Expansion to over 50 AI tools for students on its Student AI platform ( https://studentai.app/ ) to over 50 AI Tools and AI Tutors, including ‘Personal Statement Writer’, ‘Essay Summarizer’ ‘APA (American Psychological Association) reference convertor’, MLA (Modern Language Association) reference writer’, ‘Math Problem Solver’, ‘Coding Helper’ and a wide range of other AI Tools requested by students.

The launch of AI Avatar C-Suite Teams ( https://geniusteam.ai/ ) , giving entrepreneurs and enterprises over 30 AI avatars to choose from to build their own AI advisory board or expert panel, ranging from Albert Einstein, Leonardo Da Vinci and George Washington to Marie Curie, Cleopatra and Mother Theresa – Each AI avatar having their own specific knowledge base, intelligence and perspective based on each unique character.

Growth of Genius University’s Genius Apprentice Program and Scholarship Program, linking university students with entrepreneurs and their companies for work experience, with student-staff teams working together on AI projects via Genius Group’s AI Courses, hosted on Genius Group’s AI-driven Edtech platform, GeniusU.



As part of its efforts to continue meeting the growing, global demand for AI education, Genius Group continues to see a shift from its on-site campus models to online and hybrid models. This began with the spinoff of its location-based Entrepreneur Resorts subsidiary in the fall of 2023, and continued last week with the announcement by its subsidiary, University of Antelope Valley (“UAV”), that it would be vacating its campus and transition to a hybrid model with a smaller on-site campus.

UAV is currently in a legal dispute with the previous owners of the University, who are also landlords of the current campus, over the validity of the lease, condition of the campus and safety of students, and the UAV Board of Trustees has voted for a transition to a new campus, with a focus on the growth of its online degree programs. Genius Group is in full support of the transition and has begun its own civil action against the previous owners.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger Hamilton, said “The AI revolution currently taking place will have a deep and irreversible effect on the future of education. The speed of adoption of AI tools to increase learning and productivity has been unprecedented. ChatGPT now has 180 million users, and according to Statista, there were over 250 million users of AI tools and apps in 2023, with this number expected to triple to over 700 million by 2030.”

In the same time that we’ve seen hundreds of millions adopt AI to enhance their learning and productivity, at least 30 universities and colleges closed down in the United States in 2023 alone, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. Within Genius Group, less than 0.2% of our 5.4 million students are now attending in-campus courses with no AI component. At Genius Group we’re committed to bringing AI education to as many students as possible. This includes our acquisition strategy, as well as the schools, universities and enterprises that we partner with.”

“With our new AI initiatives, including Student AI and Genius Teams AI, we are providing AI Avatar teams for free to all students, leaders and entrepreneurs, with paid AI courses to accelerate those seeking to improve their mastery of this new technology.”

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 5.4 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

