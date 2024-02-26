Voice Directed Warehousing Solution Market Rising at 15.7% CAGR to Hit US$ 24.52 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global Voice Directed Warehousing Solution Market is estimated at US$ 5.7 billion in 2024. Sales of voice directed warehousing solutions are forecasted to increase at an exceptionally high CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Rising adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions is attributed to their feature to improve operational efficiency by offering hands-free and real-time communication between warehouse workers and warehouse management systems. This is projected to lead to growing accuracy in the order fulfillment and picking process, thus improving overall effectiveness and reducing errors.

Key Segments of Voice Directed Warehousing Solution Market Research Report

By Component By Enterprise Size By Industry By Region Voice-directed Warehousing Systems

Services Consulting Integration & Implementation Support & Maintenance

SMEs

Large Enterprises Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Retail, e-Commerce, & CPG

Transportation & Logistics North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



In addition, increased accuracy and efficiency are ensured through these voice-directed systems as workers can complete respective tasks with minimal errors and in a given time.

Hands-free functionality of voice-directed warehousing solutions is projected to contribute to improved worker safety by reducing distractions. Workers can concentrate on their respective tasks and surroundings, which can minimize the chances of accidents. This feature of voice-directed warehousing solutions is especially important in environments with heavy machinery.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global voice directed warehousing solution market has been projected to reach US$ 5.7 billion in 2024 and climb to US$ 24.52 billion by 2034-end.

The global market is forecasted to expand at a stellar CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is projected to hold 38.4% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Demand for voice-directed warehousing solutions in the United States is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 14.5% and reach a market value of US$ 5.16 billion by 2034-end.

Large enterprises are projected to hold 75.7% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

“Improved accuracy and efficiency, enhanced productivity, flexibility and scalability, and worker safety and ergonomics are projected to stimulate demand for voice-directed warehousing solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Extensive Adoption of Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions in Large-Scale Enterprises

Worldwide demand for voice-directed warehousing solutions in large enterprises is projected to rise at a stellar CAGR of 16.1% and reach a value of US$ 18.56 billion by the end of 2034. The growing use of these solutions in scanning barcodes, reading instructions, and validating tasks is projected to stimulate demand in large-scale enterprises.

Key Market Players

Leading voice directed warehousing solution providers are Honeywell International Inc., Voiteq Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Ehrhardt + Partner Solutions Limited, Zetes Industries S.A., LUCAS SYSTEMS, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Voxware, Inc., Ivanti Software Inc., Speech Interface Design, TopSystem GmbH, HighJump Software Inc., Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Inc., and Symphony EYC Solution UK Ltd.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 24.52 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 15.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Rising Popularity of Voice-Directed Warehousing in Pharmaceuticals

By 2034, the pharmaceutical sector is projected to claim a 24.1% share of global market revenue. Ensuring accuracy and precision in pharmaceutical distribution is paramount to minimize errors during order picking and packaging. Voice-directed warehousing systems play a crucial role by guiding warehouse staff through oral instructions, thereby enhancing order accuracy and reducing the risk of mistakes.

These voice-directed warehousing solutions, when integrated with a Warehouse Management System (WMS), offer real-time visibility into inventory. This visibility is critical in the pharmaceutical industry, where maintaining accurate inventory records is essential for compliance and to prevent situations of overstock or stock-out.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the voice directed warehousing solution market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component (voice-directed warehousing systems, services [consulting, integration & implementation, support & maintenance]), enterprise size (SMEs, large enterprises), and industry (electrical & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, retail, e-Commerce, & CPG, transportation & logistics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

