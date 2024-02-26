MC2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences
Copenhagen, February 26th, 2024 – MC2 Therapeutics, a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation, announces today that its leadership will attend and present at the following industry conferences:
- 17th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, Zürich February 28th-29th (presentation at 3:20pm CET, February 28th - Track C - Room Panorama C)
- TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, Boston March 4th-6th (hosting 1:1 meetings with investors on March 4th at the event)
- American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, San Diego March 8th-12th
- Kempen Life Science Conference, Amsterdam April 16th-17th (presentation on April 16th)
- Bio€quity Europe, San Sebastian May 12th-14th (presentation time and location to be announced)
Any webcasts will be available on MC2’s website following the presentations. Please contact us if you would like to arrange a meeting.
About MC2 Therapeutics
MC2 Therapeutics is a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation. Its pioneering approach in immunology is anchored in a deep understanding of skin biology, clinical expertise and cross-silo thinking.
Its pipeline includes two first-in-class drug candidates both in Phase 2 clinical development, with novel modes of action and blockbuster potential in multiple indications (“I&I pipeline in a product”):
- MC2-32: an oral HSP90 inhibitor with unique tissue specific targeting and a new MOA that modulates multiple pro-inflammatory pathways and relevant immune responses.
- MC2-25: an iso-cyanate scavenger addressing carbamylation of proteins and amino acids in the skin by iso-cyanate, a dissociation product of urea.
For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com.
Contacts:
Lonni Goltermann, +45 2018 1111, investor@mc2therapeutics.com
Media: ICR Consilium
Amber Fennell, +44 20 3709 5700, MC2@consilium-comms.com