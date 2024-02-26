United Lithium Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United” or the “Company") (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is proud to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol “ULTHF”. OTCQX is the highest and most regulated tier of the OTC Markets Group on which approximately 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ULTH, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0UL.

“United’s graduation to the OTCQX from the Pink Market marks a significant milestone for the Company, poised to amplify investor awareness and facilitate further growth. This transition enhances accessibility for current and potential shareholders in the world’s largest market, providing ease of access to updates on the Company’s developments at its projects in Sweden, Finland and the USA, as well as an efficient way to trade United shares,” commented Scott Eldridge, United’s President and CEO.

The OTCQX caters to established, investor-centric U.S. and international firms. To gain access, companies must satisfy designated financial benchmarks, adhere to top-tier corporate governance principles, and exhibit compliance with pertinent securities regulations. Being listed on the OTCQX signifies a significant achievement for companies, empowering them to showcase their credentials and enhance their visibility among U.S. investors.

United is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ULTHF/quote.

About United Lithium Corp.



United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities. For more information, visit https://unitedlithium.com/.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to amplifying investor awareness, and facilitating further growth of the Company. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “potential”, “target”, “budget” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company’s projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; contests over title to properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of lithium and other metals and minerals; the demand for lithium and other metals and minerals; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

