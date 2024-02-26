Generative AI in Insurance Market – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global generative AI in insurance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global generative AI in insurance market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized experiences and the imperative for operational efficiency. Customers seek tailored insurance solutions that cater to their unique needs and preferences, driving insurers to adopt AI technologies capable of delivering personalized recommendations and products.

Key Market Trends

Personalized Customer Experiences: Generative AI enables insurers to create personalized recommendations and customized products tailored to individual needs, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Operational Efficiency: Insurers are increasingly leveraging generative AI for task automation and decision-making optimization, leading to improved operational efficiency, reduced manual interventions, and faster processes.

Ethical and Regulatory Considerations: With the proliferation of generative AI in insurance, there is a growing focus on addressing ethical concerns such as biases and discrimination, as well as complying with regulatory requirements related to data privacy and fairness in AI-driven decision-making.





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Generative AI in insurance Market - Forecast to 2029’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the underwriting automation segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global generative AI in insurance market from 2024 to 2029

As per the end user outlook, the insurance carriers segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global generative AI in insurance market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

LeewayHertz, Markovate, Azati Software, Solulab, Tensorway, Chisel AI, Avaamo, Accubits, InData Labs, and Gradient AI, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global generative AI in insurance market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/generative-ai-in-insurance-market-4447

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Underwriting Automation

Risk Assessment and Management

Fraud Detection

Customer Service and Engagement

Claim Processing





By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Insurance Carriers

Brokers and Agents

Third-Party Administrators





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment