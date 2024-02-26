Home Healthcare Market is Expected to Reach $383.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Healthcare market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $250.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $383.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary drivers of the home healthcare market's growth are the aging population and the growing need for cost-effective healthcare delivery brought on by rising healthcare expenses.

Home Healthcare Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $250.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $383.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Service, Indication, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing focus on newer technologies such as telehealth Key Market Driver Sharp increase in the number of older people and the prevalence of chronic illnesses

The home healthcare market is divided into three segments based on products: mobility care items, therapeutic products, and products for testing, screening, and monitoring. By 2022, the market for home healthcare goods was led by the therapeutic sector. The need for home healthcare treatment equipment has increased due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such kidney failure and respiratory infections.

The skilled nursing, rehabilitation therapy, hospice & palliative care, unskilled care, respiratory therapy, infusion treatment, and prenatal care services are the several service categories that make up the home healthcare market. In 2022, skilled nursing services held the most market share for home healthcare. Getting expert medical care at home can be a more consoling option than being in a hospital, assisted living facility, or nursing home. Over the course of the projection period, the market's expansion is anticipated to be supported by the excellent insurance coverage for skilled nursing services.

The home healthcare market is divided into indications such as wound care, diabetes, cancer, respiratory illnesses, mobility disorders, cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, pregnancy, hearing abnormalities, and other indications. In 2022, the home healthcare market's greatest share belonged to the other indications category. HIV infections are on the rise and sleep difficulties are highly prevalent, which is the main reason for this segment's size.

Home healthcare markets throughout the world are divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America led the world's home healthcare industry in 2022, with Europe following closely behind. The increased prevalence of chronic illnesses and high healthcare costs are the main reasons for North America's significant market share in the global economy. On the other hand, throughout the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. The aging population and technology improvements are the main drivers of growth in the Asia Pacific home healthcare market.

This report categorizes the home healthcare market based on by products, service, indication, and region:

By Product

Therapeutic Products

Testing, Screening, and Monitoring Products

Mobility Care Products

By Service

Skilled Nursing

Rehabilitation Therapy

Hospice & Palliative Care

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Infusion Therapy

Pregnancy Care

By Indication

Cancer

Respiratory Diseases

Movement Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases & Hypertension

Pregnancy

Wound Care

Diabetes

Hearing Disorders

Other Indications

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



