NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis’ next-gen Enviro400EV confirmed as the most efficient battery-electric double-decker tested via Zemo in the UK

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (Alexander Dennis) today announced that its next-generation Enviro400EV electric double decker has completed the Zemo Partnership’s zero-emission bus testing and certification program.



The work, which was undertaken at UTAC’s approved test facility at Millbrook Proving Ground, confirms an average energy consumption of just 0.67kWh/km across the UK Bus Cycle. This makes the next-generation Enviro400EV the most efficient battery-electric double decker tested to Zemo Partnership standards to date, delivering a 10% efficiency advantage over competitors’ vehicles of comparable battery size.

The Zemo Partnership certifies vehicles following independent physical testing to ensure public money such as the UK Government’s Zero-Emission Regional Bus Areas (ZEBRA) or the Scottish Government’s Zero Emission Bus Challenge Fund (ScotZEB) supports proven zero-emission vehicle technologies that will perform in service. The certificates provide an independent means for operators to compare different suppliers and technologies on a like-for-like basis.

The UK Bus Cycle represents a mix of common operating conditions with separate phases modelled on inner urban, outer urban and rural routes. Thanks to its use of the heavy-duty version of the Voith Electrical Drive System, the Enviro400EV is extremely efficient across all parts of the cycle including the demanding inner urban element. This ensures operators will be able to minimize their energy costs even on highly intensive services in such as those in London, boosting value and keeping total cost of ownership low.

Combined with the Enviro400EV’s future-proof battery system, which is supplied by Impact Clean Power Technology and allows 88% of its 472kWh capacity to be used, the 0.67kWh/km energy consumption in the UK Bus Cycle gives the electric double decker a stunning theoretical operating range of up to 620km (385 miles) on a single charge.

Alexander Dennis uses automotive industry-standard modelling tools to calculate indicative illustrations of efficiency, range, and battery degradation under real-world conditions for an operator’s specific routes. This multi-physics simulation is conducted in collaboration with operators and is the most reliable guide to actual performance on any given duty cycle, giving customers the peace of mind that their next-generation electric buses will perform as required.

This is further enhanced by whole-vehicle AD24 aftermarket support throughout the vehicles’ operational lives, including the ability to monitor actual vehicle performance using AD Connect telematics.

Alexander Dennis Group Engineering Director, Chris Gall, said: “Our next-generation Enviro400EV's class-leading energy efficiency of 0.67kWh/km is testament to Alexander Dennis' lineage and strength in designing innovative products meeting the needs of the UK bus industry.

“The result demonstrates not just to the expertise of our fantastic engineering team who designed and developed the bus – it also confirms the efficacy of the system of zero-emission bus testing overseen by the Zemo Partnership. The process encourages us and our fellow UK manufacturers to continually raise the bar, bringing down customers’ operating costs through reduced energy consumption and ensuring the transition to zero-emission technology is both sustainable and profitable.”

In addition to demonstrating the Enviro400EV’s exceptional energy efficiency, its zero-emission bus certification also confirms that its well-to-wheel greenhouse gas emissions when charged with UK grid electricity are 84% lower than those of an average Euro VI diesel equivalent vehicle. This allows the next-generation Alexander Dennis electric bus to deliver a substantial net reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions.

Over 150 next-generation Alexander Dennis Enviro400EV have been sold to date, to customers including Stagecoach and Transdev, with deliveries of the first completed vehicles imminent.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 150 million EV service miles.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,500 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events of Alexander Dennis and NFI Group, including certain forecasted operating efficiencies, driving range and operator benefits relating to Alexander Dennis’ new product, the Enviro400EV, that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions and speak only as of the date of this press release, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including the expected energy consumption, electric battery capacity, vehicle range and other test results have been obtained under controlled conditions and may not be realized to the same extent or at all when the vehicle is driven in “real-world” operating conditions by customers; the expectation of Intact having designed and supplied a “future proof” battery system may not be realized; there is yet no operational experience with the Enviro400EV or components supplied by Voith and Impact; the risks related to the dependence on limited sources or unique sources of supply as described in NFI’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca (“Public Disclosure Documents”); and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Public Disclosure Documents.

Due to the potential impact of these factors Alexander Dennis and NFI disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

