Lilium Gears Up for Production of the Lilium Jet’s Revolutionary Electric Propulsion Units

Lilium begins installation of serial production line for propulsion units at Lilium’s production facilities in Wessling, Germany

First prototype propulsion units expected to come off the line in Q2 2024, marking a key milestone in the Lilium Jet program and positioning Lilium at the forefront of electric jet industrialization

Propulsion assembly line specially designed in partnership with automation and robotics supplier Schnaithmann Maschinenbau GmbH

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced today that it has started installation of state-of-the-art assembly equipment for the serial production of the Lilium Jet’s propulsion units. Prototype Lilium Jet propulsion units are due to start coming off the new line in Q2 2024, to be used for testing and the flight test campaign. This development marks another important milestone in the industrialization of the Lilium Jet, following the start of production of the Lilium Jet in late 2023.

For design and construction of the Lilium Jet’s propulsion assembly line, Lilium has partnered with Schnaithmann Maschinenbau GmbH, the German automation and robotics company that is also supporting Lilium with workflow design and jigs and tools for Lilium’s aerostructures assembly and the Lilium Jet final assembly line. Based near the automotive hub of Stuttgart, Schnaithmann is a global leader in designing and supplying automated, scalable industrial solutions, with long-standing partnerships in high-volume industries, especially automotive.

Collaboration between Lilium and Schnaithmann started several years ago with initial development of production plans for the Lilium Jet. Lilium’s aerostructures assembly line is already utilizing equipment provided by Schnaithmann for handling of the Lilium Jet’s wings and canards. The propulsion assembly line announced today is located in the same building as Lilium’s aerostructures assembly line.

Jan Nowacki, Lilium Senior Vice President Manufacturing said: “We are delighted to be able to move forward towards production of our jet propulsion system. The electric jet engine is a unique, core Lilium technology, critical for aircraft performance and for which we have secured not only a team of highly qualified system suppliers but also important intellectual property. With the support of Schnaithmann, we look forward to implementing state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions capable of being scaled-up and replicated for high-volume production.”

Gerd Maier, Schnaithmann Member of the Management Board, Sales and Marketing remarked: “With nearly 40 years of experience in supplying automation technology to global industries, we are proud to participate in the industrialization of the Lilium Jet. The eVTOL industry has the potential to change aviation in a positive, sustainable way, and we are delighted to be able to play a key role in helping Lilium scale up towards high-volume production.”

First Lilium Jet engine build

The electric jet propulsion unit is a core company technology and key to providing the required performance, unit economics and comfort for regional air mobility. Consisting of electric jet engines integrated into the propulsion mounting system that forms the rear part of the wings and front aerofoils, the Lilium Jet’s unique propulsion system will provide advantages in payload, aerodynamic efficiency and a reduced noise profile, while also providing thrust vector control to maneuver the Lilium Jet through every phase of flight.

Major subassemblies of the propulsion unit are delivered to Lilium by a team of qualified suppliers including Honeywell in alliance with Denso (e-motor), Aeronamic (fan), and SKF (electric motor bearings).

In 2023, following successful testing and characterization of engine systems, including the fan, stator and e-motor, Lilium assembled the first complete Lilium Jet electric engine on a pre-series line. The Lilium Jet e-motor has been designed to deliver industry-leading power density of over 100kW from a system weighing just over 4kg.

Lilium Contact information for media:

Meredith Bell

Vice President, External Communications

press@lilium.com

Lilium Contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@lilium.com

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Schnaithmann

As one of the leading system suppliers in automation technology, Schnaithmann has been serving its customers since 1985. With a wide range of services, Schnaithmann provides quality solutions in assembly, material flow and handling technology. Schnaithmann’s customers receive all services from one competent source, from planning to components to complete systems. To learn more, visit Our company (www.schnaithmann.de).

Lilium Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) Lilium N.V.’s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model; (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate; (iii) the Lilium Group’s collaboration with Schnaithmann, as described herein; and (iv) the Lilium Group’s progress in producing its Lilium Jet. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Lilium assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.