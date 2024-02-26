Global Long Duration Energy Storage Industry Report 2023-2044 with Drill-Down Analysis on LDES Technologies and Manufacturers

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Reality: Materials, Equipment Markets in 35 Lines, Technology Roadmaps, Manufacturers, Winners, Losers, Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) report provides in-depth look at the future landscape of the industry – from materials and equipment markets to technology roadmaps, and company profiles. The report delves into the reality of LDES, revealing potential winners and losers and exploring a wide array of alternatives through analytical forecasts stretching from 2024 to 2044.

The analysis begins with an insightful executive summary that covers definitions, historical context, and technological advancements. It includes a plethora of infograms and no less than 35 line forecasts that guide investors and stakeholders in navigating the evolving market. Additionally, the report offers a thorough introduction that sets the stage by discussing the significant trends in the solar sector and beyond, alongside a critical look at various LDES alternatives.

Drill-Down Analysis on LDES Technologies and Manufacturers



The report proceeds to deliver intricate assessments of LDES design principles, showcasing parameter comparisons and technological trends. A unique feature of the analysis is the in-depth evaluation of membrane materials and structures across a spectrum of LDES forms like Redox Flow Batteries (RFB), Hydrogen Fuel Cells, and Advanced Conventional Construction Batteries (ACCB).

Several chapters are dedicated strictly to breaking down each LDES technology in alphabetical order, with extensive SWOT appraisals for each. For instance, Chapter 4 spans over 133 pages, focusing on Redox Flow Batteries (RFB), where it deciphers the technologies behind different chemistries and structures, as well as profiles dozens of manufacturers within the space. Similar in-depth analysis is provided for other storage technologies like Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), Chemical Intermediary LDES (hydrogen, ammonia, methane), and Pumped Hydro Storage.

The report also extends beyond individual technologies, highlighting investment lessons from various LDES companies and offering forecasts based on solid, data-driven evidence. It anticipates considerable growth in the LDES market, notwithstanding potential challenges arising from alternative solutions such as less-intermittent renewable sources and the expansion of power grids across different weathers and time zones.

Comprehensive Market Forecasts and Appraisals



Detailed technology toolkit and company performance evaluation

Assessment of market gaps and investment opportunities

Comparative analysis of grid vs. beyond-grid LDES needs

Examination of viable alternatives to traditional LDES solutions

Full SWOT analysis for leading and emerging LDES technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary and Conclusions

1.1 Purpose and scope of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Definition and need

1.4 The very different needs for grid vs beyond-grid LDES 2024-2044

1.5 Basic technology choices for LDES

1.6 Duration being achieved by technology and location

1.7 Lesson from relative investment by technology and location

1.8 Key conclusions: markets

1.9 Key conclusions: technology

1.10 Probable winner for beyond grid LDES: RFB success and gaps in its markets

1.11 Long Duration Energy Storage LDES roadmap 2023-2044

1.12 Market forecasts 2024-2044

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview: energy storage and its mitigation

2.2 Going electric and the place of hydrogen and nine harvesting options

2.3 The solar megatrend

2.4 Growth of wind and solar energy sources across the world

2.5 The beyond-grid megatrend

2.6 Overview, definition and usefulness of Levelised Cost of Storage LCOS

2.7 Many different time parameters for storage

2.8 Progress to advanced photovoltaics and storage implications

2.9 Advanced wind power to reduce need for LDES

2.10 Conventional hydropower

3. LDES Design Principles, Parameter Comparisons, Trends and Materials

3.1 Overview: definition, different design requirements for grid vs beyond-grid LDES

3.2 The 12 LDES technology choices compared in 7 columns

3.3 Nine primary LDES technology families, vs 17 other criteria

3.4 Progress competing for increasing LDES duration by technology

3.5 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours for RFB and other options

3.6 Available sites vs space-efficiency for LDES technologies

3.7 LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time

3.8 LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time

3.9 Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies

3.10 Days storage vs capacity MWh for LDES technologies

3.11 Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various delays

3.12 Added value metals, compounds and membranes for LDES

4. Batteries for LDES: Redox Flow Batteries RFB

4.1 Overview

4.2 RFB technologies

4.3 SWOT appraisal of RFB for stationary storage

4.4 SWOT appraisal of RFB energy storage for LDES

4.5 Parameter appraisal of RFB for LDES

4.6 56 RFB companies compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment

4.7 Profiles of 48 RFB manufacturers and putative manufacturers

4.8 Research analysis

5. Batteries for LDES: Advanced Conventional Construction Batteries ACCB

5.1 Overview

5.2 SWOT appraisal of ACCB for LDES

5.3 Parameter appraisal of ACCB for LDES

5.4 Seven ACCB manufacturers compared: 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond-grid focus, LDES focus, comment

5.5 Iron-air: Form Energy USA with SWOT appraisal

5.6 Molten calcium antimony: Ambri USA with SWOT appraisal

5.7 Nickel hydrogen: EnerVenue USA with SWOT

5.8 Sodium-ion many companies but limited beyond-grid LDES potential

5.9 Sodium sulfur: NGK/BASF Japan/Germany and others with SWOT

5.10 Zinc-air: eZinc Canada with SWOT

5.11 Zinc halide EOS Energy Enterprises USA with SWOT

6. Compressed Air CAES for LDES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Undersupply attracts clones

6.3 Market positioning of CAES

6.4 Parameter appraisal of CAES vs LAES

6.5 CAES technology options

6.5.1 Thermodynamic

6.5.2 Isochoric or isobaric storage

6.5.3 Adiabatic choice of cooling

6.6 CAES manufacturers, projects, research

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Siemens Energy Germany

6.6.3 MAN Energy Solutions Germany

6.6.4 Increasing the CAES storage time and discharge duration

6.6.5 Research in UK and European Union

6.7 CAES profiles and appraisal of system designers and suppliers

6.8 SWOT appraisal of CAES for LDES

7. Chemical Intermediary Hydrogen, Ammonia, Methane LDES

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hydrogen compared to methane and ammonia for LDES

7.3 Beware vested interests

7.4 The hydrogen economy vs electricity

7.5 Sweet spot for chemical intermediary LDES

7.6 Calculating success based on dubious assumptions

7.7 Mining giants prudently back many options

7.8 For buildings, all options together would be too expensive

7.9 Technologies for hydrogen storage

7.10 Parameter appraisal of hydrogen storage for LDES

7.11 SWOT appraisal of hydrogen, methane, ammonia for LDES

8. Liquefied Gas for LDES - Air LAES or Carbon Dioxide

8.1 Overview

8.2 Principle of liquid air energy storage system

8.3 Higher energy density but often higher LCOS than CAES

8.4 Hybrid LAES

8.5 Parameter appraisal of LAES for LDES

8.6 Increasing the LAES storage time and discharge duration

8.7 Highview Power UK with research appraisal

8.8 Highview Power and partners in Australia, Spain, Chile, Australia

8.9 Phelas Germany

8.10 LAES research: Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Linde, European Union, Others

8.11 SWOT appraisal of LAES for LDES

8.12 Liquid carbon dioxide energy storage: Energy Dome Italy

9. Pumped Hydro: Conventional PHES and Advanced APHES

9.1 Conventional pumped hydro PHES

9.2 Advanced pumped hydro APHES does not need mountains

10. Solid Gravity Energy Storage SGES

10.1 Overview

10.2 Parameter appraisal of SGES for LDES

10.3 ARES USA

10.4 Energy Vault Switzerland

10.5 Gravitricity UK

10.6 SinkFloat Solutions France

11. Thermal Energy Storage for Delayed Electricity ETES

11.1 Overview

11.2 Parameter appraisal of ETES for LDES

11.3 Special case: molten salt storage for concentrated solar

11.4 Lessons from failure of Azelio Sweden, Siemens Gamesa Germany and Stiesdal Denmark

11.5 Antora USA

11.6 Malta Inc Germany

11.7 SWOT appraisal of ETES for LDES

Companies Mentioned

Agora Energy Technologies

ALACAES

Altris

Ambri

Antora

APEX CAES

ARES

Azelio

B9 Energy Storage

Baker Hughes

BP

Breeze

Brenmiller Energy

CAES

Cavern Energy

Cellcube

Ceres

Cheesecake Energy

Chevron

CNESA

Corre Energy

CPS Energy

Crondall Energy

E-zinc

Echogen

Energy Dome

Energy Nest

Energy Vault

Enervenue

Enlighten

EOS

ERCOT

ESS Technology

Faradion

Form Energy

Fortescue Metals Group

GE

Gravitricity

Greenco Group

H2 Inc

HBI

Heatrix

Highview Power

HiNa

Hochtief

HuanengHighview Power

Huisman

Hydrostor

IEA

ILI Group

InnoEnergy

Invinity Energy Systems

IOT Energy

JSC Uzbekhydroenergo

Kraft Block

Kyoto Group

Largo

Lazard

Linde

Lockheed martin

Locogen

Magaldi

Magnum

Malta

MAN Energy Solutions

MGA Thermal

Mine Storage

Mitsubishi Hitachi

MSE International

Natron

Phelas

Primus Power

Quidnet Energy

Rcam Technologies

Redflow

Reliance Industries

RHEnergise

Rye Development

SaltX Tech.

Schmid Group

Sens Pumped Hydro Storage

Sherwood Energy

Siemens Energy

SinkFloatSolutions

Sintef

Stiesdah

Storelectric

StorEn Technologies

StorTera

Storworks Power

Subsea 7

Sumitomo Electrical Industries

Swanbarton

Terrastor

Tesla

Tiamat

Torc

UET

UniEnergy Techmologies

VFlowTech

Voith Hydro

Volt Storage

VRB Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahsqrx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment