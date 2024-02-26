Global Long Duration Energy Storage Industry Report 2023-2044 with Drill-Down Analysis on LDES Technologies and Manufacturers

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Reality: Materials, Equipment Markets in 35 Lines, Technology Roadmaps, Manufacturers, Winners, Losers, Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) report provides in-depth look at the future landscape of the industry – from materials and equipment markets to technology roadmaps, and company profiles. The report delves into the reality of LDES, revealing potential winners and losers and exploring a wide array of alternatives through analytical forecasts stretching from 2024 to 2044.
The analysis begins with an insightful executive summary that covers definitions, historical context, and technological advancements. It includes a plethora of infograms and no less than 35 line forecasts that guide investors and stakeholders in navigating the evolving market. Additionally, the report offers a thorough introduction that sets the stage by discussing the significant trends in the solar sector and beyond, alongside a critical look at various LDES alternatives.
Drill-Down Analysis on LDES Technologies and Manufacturers
The report proceeds to deliver intricate assessments of LDES design principles, showcasing parameter comparisons and technological trends. A unique feature of the analysis is the in-depth evaluation of membrane materials and structures across a spectrum of LDES forms like Redox Flow Batteries (RFB), Hydrogen Fuel Cells, and Advanced Conventional Construction Batteries (ACCB).
Several chapters are dedicated strictly to breaking down each LDES technology in alphabetical order, with extensive SWOT appraisals for each. For instance, Chapter 4 spans over 133 pages, focusing on Redox Flow Batteries (RFB), where it deciphers the technologies behind different chemistries and structures, as well as profiles dozens of manufacturers within the space. Similar in-depth analysis is provided for other storage technologies like Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), Chemical Intermediary LDES (hydrogen, ammonia, methane), and Pumped Hydro Storage.
The report also extends beyond individual technologies, highlighting investment lessons from various LDES companies and offering forecasts based on solid, data-driven evidence. It anticipates considerable growth in the LDES market, notwithstanding potential challenges arising from alternative solutions such as less-intermittent renewable sources and the expansion of power grids across different weathers and time zones.
Comprehensive Market Forecasts and Appraisals
- Detailed technology toolkit and company performance evaluation
- Assessment of market gaps and investment opportunities
- Comparative analysis of grid vs. beyond-grid LDES needs
- Examination of viable alternatives to traditional LDES solutions
- Full SWOT analysis for leading and emerging LDES technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary and Conclusions
1.1 Purpose and scope of this report
1.2 Methodology of this analysis
1.3 Definition and need
1.4 The very different needs for grid vs beyond-grid LDES 2024-2044
1.5 Basic technology choices for LDES
1.6 Duration being achieved by technology and location
1.7 Lesson from relative investment by technology and location
1.8 Key conclusions: markets
1.9 Key conclusions: technology
1.10 Probable winner for beyond grid LDES: RFB success and gaps in its markets
1.11 Long Duration Energy Storage LDES roadmap 2023-2044
1.12 Market forecasts 2024-2044
2. Introduction
2.1 Overview: energy storage and its mitigation
2.2 Going electric and the place of hydrogen and nine harvesting options
2.3 The solar megatrend
2.4 Growth of wind and solar energy sources across the world
2.5 The beyond-grid megatrend
2.6 Overview, definition and usefulness of Levelised Cost of Storage LCOS
2.7 Many different time parameters for storage
2.8 Progress to advanced photovoltaics and storage implications
2.9 Advanced wind power to reduce need for LDES
2.10 Conventional hydropower
3. LDES Design Principles, Parameter Comparisons, Trends and Materials
3.1 Overview: definition, different design requirements for grid vs beyond-grid LDES
3.2 The 12 LDES technology choices compared in 7 columns
3.3 Nine primary LDES technology families, vs 17 other criteria
3.4 Progress competing for increasing LDES duration by technology
3.5 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours for RFB and other options
3.6 Available sites vs space-efficiency for LDES technologies
3.7 LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time
3.8 LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time
3.9 Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies
3.10 Days storage vs capacity MWh for LDES technologies
3.11 Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various delays
3.12 Added value metals, compounds and membranes for LDES
4. Batteries for LDES: Redox Flow Batteries RFB
4.1 Overview
4.2 RFB technologies
4.3 SWOT appraisal of RFB for stationary storage
4.4 SWOT appraisal of RFB energy storage for LDES
4.5 Parameter appraisal of RFB for LDES
4.6 56 RFB companies compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment
4.7 Profiles of 48 RFB manufacturers and putative manufacturers
4.8 Research analysis
5. Batteries for LDES: Advanced Conventional Construction Batteries ACCB
5.1 Overview
5.2 SWOT appraisal of ACCB for LDES
5.3 Parameter appraisal of ACCB for LDES
5.4 Seven ACCB manufacturers compared: 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond-grid focus, LDES focus, comment
5.5 Iron-air: Form Energy USA with SWOT appraisal
5.6 Molten calcium antimony: Ambri USA with SWOT appraisal
5.7 Nickel hydrogen: EnerVenue USA with SWOT
5.8 Sodium-ion many companies but limited beyond-grid LDES potential
5.9 Sodium sulfur: NGK/BASF Japan/Germany and others with SWOT
5.10 Zinc-air: eZinc Canada with SWOT
5.11 Zinc halide EOS Energy Enterprises USA with SWOT
6. Compressed Air CAES for LDES
6.1 Overview
6.2 Undersupply attracts clones
6.3 Market positioning of CAES
6.4 Parameter appraisal of CAES vs LAES
6.5 CAES technology options
6.5.1 Thermodynamic
6.5.2 Isochoric or isobaric storage
6.5.3 Adiabatic choice of cooling
6.6 CAES manufacturers, projects, research
6.6.1 Overview
6.6.2 Siemens Energy Germany
6.6.3 MAN Energy Solutions Germany
6.6.4 Increasing the CAES storage time and discharge duration
6.6.5 Research in UK and European Union
6.7 CAES profiles and appraisal of system designers and suppliers
6.8 SWOT appraisal of CAES for LDES
7. Chemical Intermediary Hydrogen, Ammonia, Methane LDES
7.1 Overview
7.2 Hydrogen compared to methane and ammonia for LDES
7.3 Beware vested interests
7.4 The hydrogen economy vs electricity
7.5 Sweet spot for chemical intermediary LDES
7.6 Calculating success based on dubious assumptions
7.7 Mining giants prudently back many options
7.8 For buildings, all options together would be too expensive
7.9 Technologies for hydrogen storage
7.10 Parameter appraisal of hydrogen storage for LDES
7.11 SWOT appraisal of hydrogen, methane, ammonia for LDES
8. Liquefied Gas for LDES - Air LAES or Carbon Dioxide
8.1 Overview
8.2 Principle of liquid air energy storage system
8.3 Higher energy density but often higher LCOS than CAES
8.4 Hybrid LAES
8.5 Parameter appraisal of LAES for LDES
8.6 Increasing the LAES storage time and discharge duration
8.7 Highview Power UK with research appraisal
8.8 Highview Power and partners in Australia, Spain, Chile, Australia
8.9 Phelas Germany
8.10 LAES research: Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Linde, European Union, Others
8.11 SWOT appraisal of LAES for LDES
8.12 Liquid carbon dioxide energy storage: Energy Dome Italy
9. Pumped Hydro: Conventional PHES and Advanced APHES
9.1 Conventional pumped hydro PHES
9.2 Advanced pumped hydro APHES does not need mountains
10. Solid Gravity Energy Storage SGES
10.1 Overview
10.2 Parameter appraisal of SGES for LDES
10.3 ARES USA
10.4 Energy Vault Switzerland
10.5 Gravitricity UK
10.6 SinkFloat Solutions France
11. Thermal Energy Storage for Delayed Electricity ETES
11.1 Overview
11.2 Parameter appraisal of ETES for LDES
11.3 Special case: molten salt storage for concentrated solar
11.4 Lessons from failure of Azelio Sweden, Siemens Gamesa Germany and Stiesdal Denmark
11.5 Antora USA
11.6 Malta Inc Germany
11.7 SWOT appraisal of ETES for LDES
