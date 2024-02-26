Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2024: BNPL Market Projected to Skyrocket to Over $2.7 Trillion by 2032, Fueled by E-commerce Boom and Rise in Online Payment Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Growth Fueled by E-commerce Boom and Rise in Online Payment Adoption



The latest market analysis report reveals exponential growth within the burgeoning Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector, a payment option that has revolutionized consumer purchasing behaviors. Global market figures surged to an incredible $176.83 billion valuation as of 2022 and are forecasted to ascend to a staggering $1,100,213.1 million by 2027. Growth is not anticipated to slow, with projections indicating a market value milestone of $2,705,372.3 million by 2032, substantiating the BNPL model's transformative economic impact.





The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market from 2017 to 2022, identifying key growth drivers such as an increase in the adoption of online payment methods and a surge in smartphone usage. However, amidst this robust growth, concerns over cybersecurity have emerged as a potential impediment to market expansion.



Unpacking Growth by Segments and Regions

The online channel retains the lion's share of the BNPL market, boasting 98.2% dominance in 2022.

Market analysis predicts the point of sale (POS) channel to witness exceptionally fast growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 48.4% from 2022-2027.

Large enterprises contributed to the majority of the BNPL usage, whereas small and medium enterprises are projected to grow at a vigorous CAGR of 47.0% through 2027.

The consumer electronics sector emerges as the most significant end-use segment, yet healthcare is predicted to experience the highest growth rate.

Remarkably, Western Europe leads regional market values, while Asia-Pacific and North America are projected to be the harbingers of accelerated market growth.



Fragmentation and Competition



The BNPL landscape is highly fragmented, featuring a myriad of competitors with Affirm Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc., and Block, Inc. at the forefront. Despite market spread, the top ten competitors only encapsulate a small fraction of the market, marking ample opportunities for growth and market capture.



Market opportunities are primed across various segments, with online channels, large enterprises, and consumer electronics segments acting as harbors for these prospects. Germany underscores other geographic regions with unparalleled growth opportunities.



Strategies and Recommendations for Market Players



The report illuminates critical strategies embraced by market players, highlighting a focus on technological adoption, such as cloud technology and artificial intelligence (AI), to bolster efficiency, innovation, and personalization within BNPL services.



For companies aiming to capitalize on these burgeoning opportunities, the report suggests an emphasis on new product introductions, cloud integration, and advanced AI applications. Moreover, expanding into emerging markets and forming strategic partnerships is deemed essential for sustaining growth and seizing competitive advantages in the market.



This comprehensive analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later market unfolds a thorough investigation of growth trends, strategic industry moves, and a forecast analysis that underscores its significance in the evolving digital economy landscape. As BNPL continues to redefine financial transactions and consumer credit, understanding this complex market dynamic is indispensable for stakeholders and market participants looking to navigate the profitable avenues this segment presents.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $176.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2705.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.4% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Affirm Holdings Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc

Block, Inc

Zip Co Limited

Klarna Bank AB

Latitude Group Holdings Limited

Sezzle Inc

Amazon.com, Inc

Visa Inc

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

ePayLater

Zest Money

Lazypay

Paytm

LatitudePay

Openpay

Ant Check Later (Huabei)

JD Baitiao (JD Finance)

360 Finance (Qihoo 360)

Payl8r (Social Money Ltd)

Klarna Inc

Alma

Zilch

Clearpay

Twisto

Mokka

Revo Technologies

Thinking Capital

Lendified

Merchant Advance Capital

CIBC Small Business Loans

Kabbage

OnDeck

LendingClub

Wells Fargo

BlueVine

Square Capital

RapidAdvance

Funding Circle

Credibly

Fundera

Banco do Brasil

Caixa Econômica Federal

Bradesco

Itaú Unibanco

Santander Brasil

Nubank

PagSeguro

Creditas

Geru

Banco Inter

Tamara

Postpay

Tabby

Spotii

Zina

FlexxPay

Lipa Later Group

Blnk

Keza Africa

CD Care

Zilla

Payflex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un3c3z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment