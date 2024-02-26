Phenolic Antioxidant Market to Surpass US$ 8.45 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global phenolic antioxidant market is estimated at US$ 4.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.45 billion by 2034-end.



Phenolic antioxidants play a pivotal role in various industries, providing solutions to counteract oxidative stress and extend the shelf life of products. These antioxidants, derived from natural and synthetic sources, are exhibiting high demand across industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and cosmetics due to a growing preference for clean-label products.

Ongoing research activities are leading to advancements in the extraction and formulation of phenolic antioxidants. Improved processes are further contributing to the development of phenolic antioxidants with enhanced stability, efficacy, and versatility. From traditional uses in food preservation to innovative applications in skincare and green chemistry, the phenolic antioxidant market is witnessing diversification in product offerings and applications.

Continuous growth of the food and beverage industry, especially rising demand for processed and packaged foods, is significantly boosting global sales of phenolic antioxidants, which helps extend the shelf life and maintain the quality of these products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for phenolic antioxidants is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach a size of US$ 8.45 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of phenolic antioxidants in the United States are calculated at US$ 817.9 million for 2024.

The market in Japan is projected to reach a size of US$ 840.2 million by 2034-end.

Natural phenolic antioxidant sales are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.



“In the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, demand for phenolic antioxidants is being driven by the rising need to protect sensitive formulations,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading companies are maintaining a diverse product portfolio, offering a range of phenolic antioxidants tailored for various applications and industries. This diversification helps them cater to a broad customer base and adapt to changing market demands. They are also strategically expanding their geographic reach, entering new markets, and establishing a strong global presence. This is helping them capture large market shares.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9508

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global phenolic antioxidant market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (liquid, granule, powder), type (monofunctional, bifunctional, multifunctional), source (natural, synthetic), and application (plastic & rubber, food & feed additives, pharmaceuticals & personal care, fuel & lubricants, industrial lubricants, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

