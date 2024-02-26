PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts March 4-6, 2024.



The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference. Details about the fireside chat can be found below.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024 Time: 2:50 – 3:20 PM ET

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

