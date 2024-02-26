Scrabble tournament brings awareness to low literacy rates in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 6, Arcadian Loft in Toronto will be filled with hundreds of tiles that spell words including L-I-T-E-R-A-C-Y as Toronto’s fiercest wordsmiths compete in the 20th annual Scrabble for Literacy to raise funds for United for Literacy. United for Literacy (formerly known as Frontier College) is Canada’s oldest literacy organization that provides free literacy programs for children, youth, and adults across the country.



Hosted by news anchor Kayla-Marie Williams from CP24, and presented by CIBC Foundation, Scrabble for Literacy attracts 200 people, many from Canada’s banks, investment, technology, accounting, and law firms for a one-night, no spellcheck Scrabble competition. Teams can up the ante by hiring local and international Scrabble champions, to help spell winning words. Players will rack up triple word scores to vie for the coveted Scrabble for Literacy Championship and the opportunity to close the Toronto Stock Exchange.

New this year, the event will feature two additional word games, Scattegories and Trivia. Guests can bid on auction items, participate in the 50/50 raffle, and savor canapés and cocktails in a competitive yet enjoyable atmosphere.

“I am inspired by these companies recognizing the importance of supporting literacy in Canada. Minimum literacy requirements have changed in today’s knowledge-based economy, and Canadians have to be more skilled at reading, writing and computing in order to compete for jobs and participate fully in their communities. United for Literacy works to help children, youth, and adults with low literacy improve their skills and increase their confidence,” says Mélanie Valcin, president and CEO, United for Literacy.

Registration is open for individuals and companies until March 1. Visit scrabbleforliteracy.ca to register.

Scrabble for Literacy was established in 2005 and has raised $4.2 million for United for Literacy and its important mission to improve literacy rates across Canada. In 2024, United for Literacy is celebrating 125 years of empowerment through literacy.

About United for Literacy

Formerly Frontier College, United for Literacy is a national registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth, and adults through literacy. Since 1899, our All Welcome! approach and innovative services have been transforming every place into a learning place. In the past year, nearly 34,000 children, youth, and adults in over 191 urban, rural, and remote places across Canada (including 97 Indigenous communities) gained access to free, inclusive literacy and numeracy programs, in person and online, supported by 1,689 trained volunteer tutors.

Contact:

Meredith Roberts

United for Literacy (formerly Frontier College)

416-624-6778

mroberts@unitedforliteracy.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0eede9f-ef73-45c8-9f04-d8bde25655aa