Doug Bruder Joins ARA as Director, National Security Programs

Albuquerque, NM, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Doug Bruder as Director, National Security Programs focusing on ARA’s national security enterprise.

Bruder brings 40 years of experience in national security and has led numerous technology-driven national security programs across government and industry. In his role at ARA, Bruder will help to identify avenues for strategic growth in the areas of counter-WMD, nuclear, and energy, working hand in hand with technical staff and government partners to align innovative ARA solutions with emerging needs primarily within the DoD and DOE

Bruder previously served as a member of the DoD Senior Executive Service in the positions of Director of Research and Development for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), DTRA Associate Director for Combating WMD, Department Director for Counter-WMD Technologies, and Liaison and Special Assistant for the Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs. Following his Government career, Bruder served as a Vice President and Strategic Account Executive for Leidos, and as the Associate Laboratories Director for Global Security at the Sandia National Laboratories.

Bruder has received the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive, and the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive. The Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive is the highest annual award for career senior executive service members.

“We are pleased that Doug is joining ARA and excited to work with him on new ARA growth activities,” said James Kainz, Senior Vice President, Corporate Business Development. “Doug brings a wealth of experience across the whole of Government and will be valuable addition to our team!”

ARA has a proud history of helping government agencies innovate to protect and defend U.S. interests. For more information about ARA capabilities, visit www.ara.com.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment