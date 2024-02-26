Enphase Energy Starts Shipping New Home Energy Systems in Italy with IQ Batteries

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started production shipments of its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5P™, for customers in Italy. The IQ Battery 5P is a modular design with 5 kWh capacity and can be paired with the new IQ8™ Microinverters to provide homeowners reliable electricity to use whenever they need it.



Enphase launched its new home energy system in Italy with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters during an event at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello in December 2023. The event featured hundreds of solar installers and distributors from across the country, as well as Enphase executives. Enphase began shipping IQ8 Microinverters at the end of 2023, and today announced the start of shipments for IQ Battery 5P to customers in the region.

The new Enphase® Energy System™ with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“Italian homeowners and businesses are looking for high-performance energy systems that offer the highest level of safety and reliability,” said Daniele Bragazzi, sales manager at Greensun Srl . “We're excited to begin offering our customers the IQ Battery 5P, which is designed to seamlessly pair with their solar energy systems to enhance energy resilience and independence.”

“The IQ Battery 5P features a modular architecture so that we can easily customize home energy systems to meet our customers’ needs,” said Matteo Artero, managing director at Soly . “Enphase’s microinverter-powered energy solutions are easy to install, monitor, and maintain, providing our customers with access to clean and reliable energy for years to come.”

The third-generation Enphase Energy Systems in Italy also include IQ8 Microinverters, which are designed to help maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes to support higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The Enphase Energy System integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase App monitoring platform. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading warranty for both solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year limited warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in Italy.

“The Enphase Energy System, powered by the IQ Battery 5P, is Enphase’s most powerful home energy system,” said Antonio Tognazzi, owner of Lightland Soluzioni Energia Srl , a SunPower Premier Partner. “Paired with Enphase’s intelligent optimization and monitoring software, it’s also one of the industry’s leading end-to-end energy solutions, allowing Italian homeowners to take charge of their energy future.”

Enphase expects to introduce more sophisticated energy management software for its solar plus battery systems in 2024 as Italy continues the rapid shift toward electrification with electric vehicles, heat pumps, and more. The Enphase Energy System software will manage this complexity by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to forecast and optimize home energy needs.

“We’re committed to providing our worldwide installer partners with the most innovative technology available to accelerate the adoption of clean, resilient, and intelligent energy systems,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “Designed with installers and customers in mind, the IQ Battery 5P vastly improves the installation, commissioning, and operational experience from start to finish.”

Installers and distributors in Italy can order the IQ Battery 5P today. Enphase will be showcasing its Enphase Energy System with IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P at the KEY Energy Transition Expo in Rimini, Italy from Feb. 28 - March 1, 2024 at stand D3 195. The Company will also be showcasing Enphase products and services during the distributor roadshow happening throughout the country in April 2024.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

