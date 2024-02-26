NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 4, 2024. Michael Davidson, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 2:10 p.m. ET.

in Boston, MA on Monday, March 4, 2024. Michael Davidson, Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 2:10 p.m. ET. Leerink Global Biopharma Conference in Miami, FL on Monday, March 11, 2024. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at 4:00 p.m. ET.

in Miami, FL on Monday, March 11, 2024. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at 4:00 p.m. ET. Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Company management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day.





Live webcasts of both the Cowen and Leerink presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as preferred LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Jen Gordon

P: 1-202-957-7795

jgordon@spectrumscience.com

Investor Contact

Stern Investor Relations on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Hannah Deresiewicz

P: 1-212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com