Perspective Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that management will participate at upcoming discussions and investor conferences in February and March, 2024.

Fireside Chat with JonesResearch – February 28, virtual

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Participant: Michael K. Schultz, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer



Please RSVP to your JonesResearch representative. Additional details will be provided upon registration.

B. Riley Securities Inaugural Radiopharma Day – March 1, New York, NY

Panel: The Year Pb212 to Shine: What It Takes To Have A Robust Supply of Pb212-based Radiopharmaceuticals?

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Participant: Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer



Panel: Good But Not The Best Yet: Drug Designs to Beat Standard of Care

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Participant: Markus Puhlman, MD, Chief Medical Officer



Panel: Enough with Lu177 and Ac225? Other Isotopes in Store for Radiopharma

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Participant: Amos Hedt, Chief Business Strategy Officer



Please RSVP to your B. Riley Securities representative, additional details will be provided upon registration.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

