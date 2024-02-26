FutureDial's SMART Receive™ Redefines Warehouse Receiving Operations, Revolutionizing Device Refurbishment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureDial Incorporated , a global leader in automation solutions for the reverse logistics mobile supply chain, is marking the wide adoption of its SMART Receive™ solution. The SMART Receive™ solution goes beyond managing fundamental receiving tasks, such as reading and clearing mobile devices. It incorporates distinctive intelligence tailored to the client's warehouse operational flow and business priorities. This intelligence enables dynamic routing of incoming mobile devices and facilitates critical real-time decision-making on the operational floor.

Frank Harbist, President and CEO of FutureDial, emphasized the transformative power of the SMART Receive™ Solution. "FutureDial continues to lead the industry in software innovation, with our SMART Receive solution being the embodiment of our ongoing commitment to improving efficiency in all refurbishment operations, in this case in the receiving function," Harbist noted. "By combining core receiving functions with real-time business decision support and automation, we've raised the bar to a level unmatched by any other solution. With FutureDial's SMART Receive, we're not just transforming receiving operations, we're redefining them."

7,626,977 Mobile Devices Processed ― and Counting

Embraced by tier-1 wireless carriers, major third-party logistics providers (3PLs), as well as prominent mobile device buyback providers and device trade-in companies, SMART Receive™ has enabled the seamless and efficient processing of over 7.6 Million mobile devices within just a few months of implementation. Beyond streamlining operations, the solution provides clients with a robust layer of business intelligence, empowering them to maximize revenue and profitability. In comparison to other solutions on the market, SMART Receive™ has emerged as the preferred choice for businesses seeking to streamline their receiving operations, improve financial outcomes, and gain a competitive edge in the mobile device refurbishing industry.

Next-Level Optimized Receiving with Intelligent Automated Decision-Making

Designed to enhance warehouse receiving operations, SMART Receive™ serves as the primary point of contact for incoming mobile devices, swiftly capturing crucial IMEI-level information, enabling immediate data-clearing and seamless integration with the customer's system. The solution automates critical tasks, and ensures enhanced security checks and dynamic routing for processing.

Behind the scenes, A.I.-driven decision-making integrated with FutureDial’s Decision Manager™ technology can optimize intake processing of mobile devices in warehouses and processing centers. Customizable business rules for specific business goals deftly executes critical decision management functions for handling processes, ensuring a streamlined and efficient workflow.

With its intelligent decision-making, SMART Receive™ seamlessly handles various use cases, such as the following:

Dynamically assigning device quality grades based on device condition and/or user inputs.



Flexibly allocating a device workflow (test profile) based on device condition and/or user input.



Productively designates a shipment workflow based on user input.



Automatically assigning a manual entry profile based on user input.



Queries the ASN record of a specific IMEI which can then be saved to the device record and used for additional decision logic.



Within a device workflow (test profile), makes a real-time decision point based on the device’s condition that can then be used to dynamically change the remaining test flow.

Industry Voices Underscore the Impact of the Solution

Prominent leaders in the mobile device receiving industry are highlighting the transformation brought about by the SMART Receive™ solution and automated decision-making capabilities for processing devices within their warehouses and processing centers. "SMART Receive has significantly enhanced our operational capabilities, enabling us to dynamically adjust our receiving operations for a wide variety of mobile devices and implement customized handling protocols for quicker and more accurate processing," stated Larry Worden, Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at ecoATM. "This technology has greatly increased our operational efficiency and precision, transforming our processing center by streamlining procedures for effective receiving, accurate inventory management, and efficient device distribution. SMART Receive not only boosts our processing capacity but also significantly improves our overall workflow efficiency."

Transform Your Receiving Operations with the Power of SMART Receive™

FutureDial invites businesses across the mobile supply chain to experience the game-changing capabilities of the SMART Receive™ solution and join the ranks of industry leaders who have embraced this innovative technology. To learn more about FutureDial and the SMART Receive™ solution, please visit www.futuredial.com or email to sales@futuredial.com .

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial stands as a premier provider of advanced processing solutions tailored for the reverse logistics supply chain of mobile devices and networking equipment. FutureDial caters to a diverse clientele, including Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers, Wireless Carriers, OEMs, Refurbishers, and Recyclers. We are recognized as the preferred provider for simplifying processes and helping businesses operate more efficiently. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in our transformative SMART Receive™ Solution. This cutting-edge solution not only reshapes receiving operations but also sets the standard for utility and compliance within the industry, adhering to benchmarks such as ADISA Certifications, NIST, and R2V3 standards. Our industry-grade solutions go beyond mere streamlining; they automate processes, centralize workflows, and empower enterprises to boost efficiency, profitability, and meet the stringent requirements of audits. For details, visit http://www.futuredial.com or contact us at sales@futuredial.com .

