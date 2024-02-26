freebeat Joins Elite Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort: A Milestone in Sport Tech Innovation

New York, The United States, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- freebeat is excited to announce their inclusion in the prestigious Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort, marking a significant milestone in their journey to revolutionize the fitness experience.







StartX, a standout startup accelerator, fellowship, and community, is deeply rooted in Stanford University's entrepreneurial spirit.

Founded by Stanford's own, StartX has become a powerhouse for innovation and growth.

Over StartX's 10+ year history, 93% of StartX's venture-backed companies are still growing or acquired.

It boasts impressive endorsements with over $40 billion in total valuation of its startups, an average of $24 million raised by each, and includes 165 companies valued at over $100 million, 13 companies valued at over $1 billion, along with the involvement of 75 tenured Stanford professors and more than 1600 founders.

This prestigious incubator supports startups through education, mentorship, and an influential network, all without taking equity.freebeat's participation in StartX is underpinned by their impressive total funding of over $22 million USD, demonstrating their strong market presence and investor confidence. As they celebrate their induction into the Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort, freebeat's leadership, CEO Bruce and CFO Henry, reflect on this key moment.



Bruce, the CEO, embodies passion and perseverance in the sport tech industry. With a decade of entrepreneurial experience, he has been pivotal in raising over $40 million USD, showcasing his commitment and innovative approach. Bruce expresses his excitement, "Thrilled to announce our enrollment in the Stanford StartX 2024 Cohort! It feels incredibly rewarding to return to the community that first sparked our inspiration and determination, nine years into our entrepreneurial journey. Here's to giving back and growing further in the place where it all began!"



Henry, freebeat’s CFO and Head of North America, is a seasoned investment banker and strategist from Morgan Stanley New York and Bruce's Stanford classmate. Their friendship and professional relationship span over a decade, forming a strong foundation for freebeat's strategic growth and financial decisions. Henry's extensive experience in the corporate strategy and capital markets as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) have been invaluable in steering freebeat towards.

Together, Bruce and Henry's vision and expertise have placed freebeat at the forefront of the fitness technology sector.

Their leadership is crucial as freebeat begins this new chapter with StartX, aiming to explore new possibilities and redefine the boundaries of fitness technology. The company promises more updates as they progress through their journey with StartX.







Additionally, freebeat proudly announces their partnership with the Boston Celtics, reflecting their commitment to merging sports with innovative solutions. This collaboration underscores their focus on enhancing wellness communities with a mix of entertainment, exercise, and eco-friendly mobility. The partnership with the Celtics not only boosts freebeat's brand but also supports their mission to innovate and grow in the North American market.



As they embark on this new chapter with StartX, freebeat looks forward to exploring new possibilities and continuing to push the boundaries of fitness technology.



For equity investment inquiries, please contact bc@freebeatfit.com.

For partnership opportunities, please contact press@freebeatfit.com



